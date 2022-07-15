In public relations, I’ve always abided by the steak and sizzle theory, that is, deliver substance but make that substance exciting.
President Joe Biden has accomplished much in the year and a half he’s been in office despite opposition from Republicans and even a few Democrats. In that regard, he’s served up the steak. What’s been missing is the sizzle.
Biden is 79 and while he remains physically fit and reportedly mentally engaged, there’s a part of his style that relies too much on the public picking up what he’s putting down and not enough on salesmanship.
When Biden was 29 and first elected to the Senate, Washington and the national news media covering the White House and Congress were much different. There was bipartisanship and compromise in those days, with the major news outlets reporting accurately and pundits civilly criticizing policies and politicians.
Biden apparently thinks that sort of good will exists today.
But just listen to Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio) or Georgia’s own Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green (R-14th), shameless gadflies who have zero interest in public policy and maximum interest in being the lead sound bite on Fox News, Newsmax, or OAN. What Biden doesn’t understand is you can’t hope such people will come around.
Jordan, Green and other members of the MAGA crazy caucus are like rodents nibbling away at this presidency with an assist from enthusiastically compliant right-wing media.
Rather than reporting the significance of the 372,000 jobs created in June, for example, it’s Biden fell off his bicycle. Instead of focusing on falling gasoline prices, its Biden misspoke at a news conference, “evidence” of his declining mental acuity.
One thing the former guy knew was sizzle although the steak was missing unless you count incivility, self-dealing, racism, profanity, and childishness as substantive.
His only major legislative accomplishment was a partisan tax cut that benefited the wealthy and corporations. His executive orders aimed only to tear down everything from human rights to environmental protections to international relations.
America First was America Last when the COVID pandemic hit. The ex-president ignored the experts and told us, don’t worry, be happy. More than one million died from the disease and the economy cratered. That’s why he lost the 2020 election in a landslide.
To most voters, Biden represented the calm after a tumultuous four-year storm of never ending lies and deceit. But calm can be construed as a lack of sizzle and that’s working to the president’s detriment.
A front-page headline in Sunday’s New York Times read, “At 79, Biden Shows Signs of Age and Aides Fret About His Image.” The article beneath quoted President Ronald Reagan, who was almost 70 when he took office in 1980. “Age will be an issue if I act old and it won’t if I don’t.”
Reagan sold the sizzle and the steak for most of the time he was in office and Americans ate it up. Biden lacks the former actor’s talents, but if he is realistically considering running for a second term, he’d better adopt The Gipper’s script.
I don’t think he will, which is why I’m among the 64% of Democrats who want Biden to yield the 2024 presidential race to younger blood. This is how we Democrats truthfully critique our party’s leader. We are not a cult of personality.
On another note, an MDJ letter writer this week claimed the poll I cited in a recent column about the Supreme Court overturning Roe v Wade was a “flagrant fib” because it was conducted in “strictly blue cities” and was “premeditated misinformation.”
Not so.
The survey was done June 24th and 25th by the respected Marist Poll and sponsored by NPR and PBS NewsHour, a common practice among news organizations, which lack the personnel and expertise to conduct polling.
Using standard polling methodology, Marist reports live interviewers contacted 941 adults across America and found that 56% said they opposed the SCOTUS decision while 40% supported it. For more on the poll, visit Marist Poll online.
As the lone local liberal columnist in this newspaper, I am careful to vet the facts I present knowing there are those who don’t like what I write and hope to find a “gotcha.” If you’re looking for fibs, folks, this isn’t the place.
