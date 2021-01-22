The inauguration of a new president of the United States ought to be a celebration of the democracy for which America stands, a shining example to the rest of the world of what a peaceful transfer of power looks like. Traditionally, well-wishers flood the majestic National Mall before the U.S. Capitol to bid the president Godspeed as he assumes his awesome powers in the name of the people.
Not this time.
A jubilant crowd on the Mall was replaced by thousands of American flags, the streets leading to the Capitol an armed camp of National Guardsmen barricading access to the People’s House after a vicious MAGA mob stormed and sacked it, “provoked,” as Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said this week, by Donald Trump.
Federal and local law enforcement officials were determined to ensure there was no repeat of the horrors we saw January 6, so President Joe Biden’s inauguration was a scaled back affair for understandable security reasons.
It was all so unnecessary. Had former President Trump simply accepted the results of the election as virtually every previous outgoing president has done; if he had taken the high road, told his supporters he lost fair and square to Biden, thanked them for their votes and told them it was time to get behind the new president, there likely would have been no violent assault on the Capitol.
Alas, that would require a modicum of character, acknowledging something greater than himself, something dignified, noble and sacred, something patriotic, honoring our democratic right to choose those who lead us.
Instead, Trump did what he always does, desecrating his high office, spewing his big lie of election fraud, and inciting the insurrection that last week triggered his swift and bipartisan second impeachment. Thus, the show of force, the barriers and razor wire at our presidential inauguration are the result of a treacherous little man.
Sore loser Trump couldn’t even bring himself to attend Joe Biden’s inauguration, while Melania Trump blew off the customary First Lady White House welcome for Jill Biden on Wednesday morning. These petulant snubs were a classless and pathetic coda to Trump’s presidency.
What was supposed to be a joyous occasion for the nation on Wednesday was a somber start to Biden’s presidency and a final reminder of the ex-president’s contempt for all this nation represents. Trump’s comeuppance will unfold in the weeks and months ahead. But I believe, today, President Biden’s priority must be tackling the COVID plague with a massive federal initiative, something he’s pledged to do.
Trump’s gross negligence, his small ball response, and the bungled vaccine roll-out have led to tens of thousands of unnecessary deaths, which the new administration projects could reach 500,000 by May.
Biden has also proposed a $1.9 trillion economic stimulus package to help small businesses and the tens of millions of Americans who are out of work through no fault of their own. This will be an undertaking on an unprecedented scale, one that requires the support of Americans. The deplorables who sacked the Capitol won’t be part of that. They had their moment and exposed themselves for what they are.
But the 81 million Americans who overwhelmingly voted for Joe Biden will, and so will many millions more folks of goodwill who understand the gravity of the crisis facing our nation. Thus, I’m optimistic we’ll have the pandemic behind us by this time next year with the economy on a major rebound.
Nearly lost in all the security concerns Wednesday was the swearing in of Kamala Harris, the first female vice president in American history. The daughter of Jamaican and Indian immigrants, she’s
also a woman of color, another first. As president of the Senate, Harris gives Democrats control of the chamber, where she can cast tie-breaking votes on legislation, cause for more optimism because, finally, we’ll see laws passed that benefit average working families.
The Biden administration’s to-do list is a long and imposing one, but the president is bringing in accomplished leadership with the chops to get the job done, not a collection of inexperienced sycophants, criminal grifters and incompetent family members. Rather than govern by his “gut,” as his predecessor did, Biden will heed the advice of his team of experts and guide our nation out of the fever swamp Trump left behind.
I was heartened to see the new president invite McConnell, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Majority Leader Nancy Pelosi to join him at a Washington church service Wednesday morning. Biden’s gesture was a symbol of unity I hope all Americans will embrace. We have differing ideas but we aren’t enemies.
