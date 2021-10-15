There’s been a lot of talk on the far right in red states about seceding from the union with blue states. I believe we fought a bloody civil war from 1861 to 1865 to resolve this, but evidently some of those same people are openly talking about a second civil war.
First, those calling for secession and possibly a war think the volume of their noise equals vast numbers. Perhaps they’re inspired by a bunch of yahoos standing around wearing tactical gear and armed with assault rifles. Taken together, these guys do not add up to a force large enough to fight any war, much less one in which they would face America’s military might.
Second, the loudest voices, mainly in the south, fail to understand their states tend to receive more back from the U.S. Treasury to fund local government operations than they put in. In the unlikely event secession did happen, that largesse would cease and states like Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi would be on their own.
You may recall Confederate currency was nearly worthless.
That we’re hearing such unhinged talk probably stems in part from the attempted coup on Jan. 6 when insurrectionists, egged on by their Dear Leader, breeched the Capitol to try and stop the certification of lawful election results from the 50 states. Once police and the National Guard got their act together that disgraceful day, the would-be government overthrowers scattered. Hundreds have since been arrested and dozens are jailed awaiting trial.
Thus, it took relatively little effort on the part of authorities to secure democracy. Yet, the secessionists took heart, perhaps believing the images of the flag waving MAGA mob beating police officers was a precursor to the violence they feel is needed to win what they could not at the ballot box last November.
On the one hand, we have, not secessionists, but a crowd that is anti-Constitution, holding an apparent disdain for the document that guarantees all Americans the same liberties along with free and fair elections. On the other hand, you have pro-Constitution citizens who stand by our Founders’ vision of all this nation can and should be.
I don’t know what it is these anti-Constitution people want or why they’re so angry. Most appear to be white, middle aged, middle class, well fed and clothed, and driving late model vehicles. Where is all their hostility coming from? What is lacking in their comfortable lives?
They seem to be attracted to their former and current leader, who is clearly a nihilist advocating we blow to smithereens every established democratic institution and social norm and replace it with a would-be authoritarian who bogusly claimed, “I alone can fix it.”
In his one term, what exactly did the former guy fix that had a positive impact on their lives? Tax cuts, you say? The 1% and corporations feasted while the middle class and working poor scraped the crumbs up off the floor.
Under our constitutional system, as confounding as it sometimes seems, there are three separate and co-equal branches of government, so no elected official can do anything alone. There must be compromise and consensus, and those require cooperation and good faith between representatives, with one party accepting the other is the majority because that’s what the people voted for.
However, Republicans in Congress, clinging to nihilism for fear of falling out of favor with MAGA types, have bluntly said they will not cooperate with the Democratic majority, no matter what the American people expressed in the 2020 election.
Last week we saw their recalcitrance over raising the debt ceiling, which is necessary so the government can meet its current obligations, bills that are already due, not future spending. During the previous administration, Republican leadership had no problem raising the debt ceiling to cover the cost of their tax cuts. Now…?
Does the GOP really want to tank the U.S. economy, see the country go into default, and crater the financial markets just to hurt Democrats - but also Republicans? That’s what nihilism looks like; scorch the earth so everyone suffers. The GOP tried this ploy in 2011 to damage former President Obama, and it blew up in their faces.
No, a second civil war is a fever swamp fantasy just like Jan. 6 was, but it’s one too many right-wing extremists believe in. We’ll just need to stand back, hope the fever breaks and they come to their senses.
If Congress did their job properly we would not have trillions of dollars debt. I am not rich, but was able to purchase products including food with less inflation, but now inflation has caused prices to increase drastically. We could have lower gasoline prices, but the current so called president shut down the gas line as one of his first issues. We need people in office that are concerned for the people rather than getting rich by holding public office like those in Congress.
For the first time in a LONG time, I did not read to the end of this column. biden and his administration of LEGO wizards could never Build Back Better because the country is Falling Back Faster!!
With all the problems in this country including sky high inflation, going from being energy independent to being energy dependent, vaccine mandates which will result in millions of employees being fired resulting in terrible logistical problems throughout the USA, wide open Southern border with hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens pouring into this country, a national debt that no one in congress seems worried about, Covid, and then we have to read the garbage that you concocted for this off-the-wall column? Couldn't you find something more important to write about? One thing is becoming clear, you are an EMBARRASSED DEMOCRAT that just can't bring themselves to accepting the truth!!
