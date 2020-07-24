Here’s President Trump’s cynical calculation on opening all schools for in-class instruction despite spiking COVID-19 cases:
♦ If schools don’t open, many parents will be forced to stay home.
♦ If parents can’t work, businesses can’t operate.
♦ If businesses can’t operate, the economy suffers and unemployment remains high.
Thus, America’s schoolchildren, teachers, administrators and support staff are expendable if it means Trump’s re-election in November. That’s this president’s sole focus — not safety, not the health of students and educators, just his reelection.
As usual, Gov. Brian Kemp kowtows to Trump, who went so far as to say he’ll withhold federal funding for schools that don’t reopen. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared in response his state’s schoolchildren won’t be the president’s “guinea pigs.”
“Reopening America’s 98,000 public school buildings doesn’t happen with an all-caps tweet or an ultimatum from the president,” wrote Randi Weingarten, president of the American Federation of Teachers. “Science gives us the tools to open schools; the CDC is our blueprint.”
And the CDC warns in-person classes would result in the “highest risk” for COVID-19 spread.
At the Cobb County School District Unofficial Facebook page, a sixth grade teacher posted, “I can’t sleep. My stomach is in knots. I am literally on the verge of tears all the time. I am so scared to go back to school...I love teaching. I love my students. I love being in the classroom…But as much as I love being a teacher, I am a mom and wife first.”
Thankfully, Cobb and Marietta schools will start the fall semester with virtual learning. It’s not ideal, but there’s no safe alternative. And the rest of the nation?
Georgia, Texas, Florida, Arizona and California rushed to reopen and now coronavirus is out of control in all of them. All the governors responsible, including Kemp and Gavin Newsome, a rising Democratic star in California, will undoubtedly pay a heavy political price for their decision.
This could have been avoided once the extent of the outbreak in China was known to CDC officials in February and March.
That’s when lockdowns should have been ordered, hospitals prepared, masks made mandatory, testing resources distributed, and the public educated on why all of that was necessary. Had we taken those steps, as German officials did, we wouldn’t be where we are today, with more than 3.5 million cases nationally, 143,000 and counting deaths, and ranking third per capita in mortality worldwide. One model predicts the death toll could reach more than 200,000 by November.
Trump blew off all the early warnings because he reportedly didn’t want the financial markets to panic. It’s an election year, after all.
The president still claims COVID-19 will miraculously disappear despite what scientists and doctors are telling him. He just wants our children and grandchildren to go back into classrooms to help salvage his re-election.
Those under 18 appear to be less susceptible to the virus, according to the experts, but they can contract it nonetheless, present no symptoms, and infect their teachers, parents and grandparents. That’s the real problem, as that terrified sixth grade teacher articulated.
“Over 70% of parents say that reopening schools carries a moderate to large risk for themselves, according to the latest iteration of the Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index released (last week),” reported the conservative Dailywire.
When the flu or common cold strike schools, we know classrooms are like petri dishes. Imagine a potentially deadly novel virus being passed around. It only takes a few students to get that lethal ball rolling.
Schools will take the necessary precautions, argue those who believe Trump. Does anyone realistically think kids will religiously abide by safeguards like masks and sanitizing their hands, even if class sizes are reduced?
Leave it to Fox News to give a discredited conspiracy theorist a primetime platform to make virtual learning something parents should fear.
“Sadly, (teachers’) unions are actually using our schools to sexualize our children and train them in anti-American ideology,” Rebecca Friedrichs, a former teacher who now pushes vouchers, told Laura Ingraham last week. “They are teaching our children to sext, to view pornography…So what they are doing is grooming our children for sexual predators to use them...this is one of the big reasons unions want to keep our schools closed.”
Just a few months ago, we were lauding our public school teachers as heroes for coming up with innovative ways to educate kids who couldn’t come into their classrooms. Now teachers and their unions are pimping for pedophiles, according to Friedrichs, who provided no proof to support her disgusting accusation.
On its website, the National Education Association warned the public not to trust anything Trump says about school reopenings. NEA President Lily Eskelsen Garcia also dared the president to sit in a classroom mid-pandemic with 39 sixth graders and “breathe that air.”
The president is making progress six months into the crisis. On Tuesday he said he’s formulating a strategy to respond.