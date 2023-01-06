What a wonderful start by the Republican House majority. This week they welcomed a guy allegedly named George Santos as the new representative of the good folks in New York’s Third Congressional District located on the north shore of Long Island.
“Santos” is the sum of all the GOP’s duplicity, a fraud who saw how far the former guy got by lying almost every time he ran his mouth. Santos reminds me of Frank Abagnale of “Catch Me if You Can” fame.
Abagnale, you might recall, successfully impersonated an airline pilot and then a doctor. He became an infamous “paper hanger,” wantonly writing bad checks before fleeing to France where he was eventually caught. He ended up helping the FBI in financial fraud cases and straightened out his life. When I interviewed Abagnale some years ago, he told me smart crooks don’t look for a challenge, they seek an opportunity.
Santos saw an opportunity in the Third District. All he had to do is invent a completely new persona of success when his life had been one of poverty and failure. Unlike Abagnale, I expect no redemption from Santos. He’s just a conman who concocted everything on his political resume, including disgracefully calling himself a “proud American Jew” in a district populated by many Jewish voters.
Santos kept lying when he told the New York Post last week he never said he was Jewish. He went so far as to invoke the Holocaust, claiming his grandparents fled Nazi persecution and immigrated to Brazil before admitting he is Roman Catholic.
Third District Jewish community leader Jack Mandel told an interviewer, “The Holocaust is something that touches the heart of every Jew. And someone that would use it as a talking point, as a vote-getter, I think is wrong.”
There are other damning lies. He said he graduated from Baruch College when he never attended the school, nor did he graduate from any institution of higher learning. Then he claimed he worked for the prestigious firms Citigroup and Goldman Sachs in high-level financial positions. Neither has any record of his employment.
Santos told a reporter during his first failed campaign in 2020 he was worth millions when his annual salary was $55,000 and he was living at home. Then there is the matter of the $700,000 Santos says he “loaned” his 2022 campaign. The source of those funds is now under state and federal investigations.
Santos now calls his bald-faced lies “embellishments.” No, an embellishment is saying on your resume you were first in your college class when you graduated with a 2.1 GPA. Saying you graduated when you never attended college is a lie.
The real shamelessness, however, is the silence of House Republicans. He blatantly lied to New York voters to win his seat and it matters not a whit to them. But this is also the party that embraced another conman for four years, then excused his incitement of an insurrection that threatened their very lives, so giving a pass to Santos must seem like small potatoes to this dreadful bunch.
Today, incidentally, is the second anniversary of the former guy’s attempted violent overthrow of the lawful 2020 election, the day we almost lost our democratic republic to a would-be dictator.
Here's part of what I wrote back then:
What a disgraceful, ugly end of President Donald Trump’s corrupt regime. I’ve been around 67 years, and never, ever did I think I would witness what I saw Wednesday afternoon when a violent MAGA mob, egged on by the president and his minions, stormed and ransacked the United States Capitol.
Guns were drawn inside the Capitol and blood was spilled, all in the name of Donald J. Trump. We saw horrific scenes reminiscent of fly-blown banana republics, but not America, where the peaceful transfer of power makes our nation a beacon of democracy, the gold standard of self-rule.
When we forsake that, my friends, we are lost as a nation.
So, we come back to this little faker allegedly named George Santos, a cheap knockoff of 45, someone who burns the truth to achieve his self-serving goal, no matter the cost to America. And the GOP bows and salutes him.
