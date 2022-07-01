By overturning Roe v Wade, the six conservative justices on the Supreme Court may well have handed Georgia’s 2022 gubernatorial election to Democrat Stacey Abrams. To believe women will silently accept the decision and vote for Gov. Brian Kemp and his onerous six-week limit on abortions is to be naive.
A poll this week conducted by NPR/Marist revealed 56% of Americans oppose the court’s decision, including 46% who “strongly oppose” it. Some 57% said the decision was political while 58% said they’d lost confidence in SCOTUS.
Another 48% of voters said they would be more likely to vote for Democrats because of the ruling. In April, the same poll found Republicans leading Democrats on a generic congressional ballot 47% to 44%.
The conservative justices imposed their personal religious views on all American women, telling them your reproductive decisions and your womb will be regulated by Republican politicians like Kemp and his good ol’ boys in the statehouse.
Last week, former Vice President Mike Pence, an evangelical Christian and 2024 presidential hopeful, went so far as to call for a national ban on all abortions.
The collective reaction across the country signals bad news for Republicans just when so many of them are predicting a GOP blowout in November’s midterm election. Women voters and Democratic candidates are mobilizing. Abram’s campaign wasted no time soliciting donations based on the Roe decision.
“Today, millions of women in Georgia and across the nation watched as the Supreme Court rolled back their right to control their bodies and their futures,” Abrams said. “Right here in Georgia, extremist Brian Kemp prides himself on signing ‘the toughest abortion bill in the country…’”
Democratic, moderate Republican, and independent women understand the best way to fight back is at the ballot box where they can elect candidates who will stand up for their right to a legal and safe abortion if that is what they choose. With enough Democrats in the U.S. House and Senate, abortion rights will be codified into law by the will of the people, not six judicial activists who threw out 50 years of settled law.
Associate Justice Clarence Thomas even suggested other high court rulings on contraception and same-sex marriage should also be reconsidered, but he said nothing about the 1967 Loving v Virginia SCOTUS decision, which struck down state laws making interracial marriage illegal. Thomas, who is Black, is married to Ginni, who is white.
The abortion debate isn’t about “pro-life.” It’s all about the subjugation of women, turning them into better dressed versions of Afghan women under the Taliban and returning to an Old Testament interpretation of where women fit in the social order, which is to say, they don’t; stay home, fix dinner, bear kids, lots of kids, and, by God, don’t complain.
Our nation and our society have advanced well beyond what the radical right envisions. The Bible Belt, where abortion restrictions are going to be stringent, is not the rest of America. Places like Texas, Missouri, Oklahoma, South Dakota, and Georgia don’t reflect what most Americans believe, as the polls show.
These and states like them are outliers, pushing a minority ideology on the majority with the help of SCOTUS religious extremists.
