Sen. Rick Scott, the Republican from Florida, was once the chief executive officer of America’s largest for-profit healthcare provider, Columbia/HCA. Under his management, Columbia/HCA defrauded Medicare, Medicaid, and other federal programs to the tune of tens of millions while paying generous kickbacks to doctors for referrals.
The Justice Department eventually fined the company $1.7 billion, the largest such settlement at the time.
As CEO, Scott was never personally charged, pleading Fifth Amendment protection against self-incrimination 75 times during legal depositions. As the former guy famously said, you don’t plead the Fifth if you’re not guilty.
Rather than being criminally punished, however, Scott was rewarded with a $10 million golden parachute in 1997. Today, he’s one of the richest members of the Senate. By contrast, George Floyd allegedly tried to pass a counterfeit twenty and was summarily executed on the street by a Minneapolis cop.
Last month, Scott proposed an 11-point plan to “rescue America.” It’s posted online, but as a public service, I’ll translate each of Scott’s points.
1. Education — public schools will become nationalist indoctrination centers, excluding any points of view that differ from far-right ideology.
2. Color Blind Equality — Ignore racism.
3. Safety and Crime — ignore police brutality.
4. Immigration — Blame undocumented immigrants for society’s ills and, of course, build the wall.
5. Economy/Growth — Blame the poor for America’s economic ills and punish them.
6. Government Reform & Debt — Close down vital federal agencies.
7. Fair, Fraud-Free Elections — Voting fraud is virtually non-existent.
8. Family — Impose the religious right’s ideology on all Americans.
9. Gender, Life, Science — Eliminate a woman’s right to choose and persecute transgender people.
10. Religious Liberty & Big Tech — Eliminate all movements of conscience.
11. America First — More of the former guy’s failed campaign to isolate America.
After pushing his plan on Fox News, Scott disingenuously declared, “I want to be held accountable.”
What the senator never gets around to mentioning is that his plan leaves the tax rate as is for 1 percenters like himself. Meanwhile, low wage workers would annually pay an average of $1,000 more in taxes while middle class families would pay $500 more, according to the Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy.
“The majority of the overall funds raised by the tax increase would be paid for by the lowest-income Americans, with the bottom 40% of earners contributing 79% of the tax increase,” said the Institute.
Everything old is new again for Scott and his allies —continue to shift the tax burden to the middle class, seniors, and working poor while phasing out Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid because the wealthy don’t need them, the GOP’s dream for decades.
What’s particularly cynical is how Scott cloaks his real objective with culture issues aimed at getting those who’ll be soaked under his plan to vote against their own best economic interests, more of the same deception conservatives rely on to get what they want.
America needs rescuing alright — from Republicans like Scott.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been shushing Scott because it’s a midterm election year and he doesn’t want the cat out of the bag should the GOP takeover Congress, hence today’s public service.
It will literally cost you money to elect Republicans.
Alternatively, you can accept some facts: our public educators are to be trusted as they’ve always been; we have societal problems in need of repair; there is no election fraud (and it doesn’t exist because an election loser says it does); you are free to practice your religion, but our Constitution guarantees a secular republic; reproductive decisions and one’s sexuality are private not government matters; America can’t afford isolationism in a tumultuous world.
Rick Scott’s sole aim is to make life even cushier for the millionaire and billionaire class. I doubt he gives a fig about what’s in his plan given his documented history of corporate malfeasance. Someone who purports to be a paragon of virtue would never have allowed American taxpayers to be so brazenly ripped off as Scott did back in the day, so spare us your pontificating senator.
Yet, he sits in the U.S. Senate living off his ill-gotten gains, put there by Florida’s middle class, seniors, and working poor voters who believed Scott had their best interests at heart.
He didn’t and never has.
