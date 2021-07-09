Does Fox News host Tucker Carlson want to see COVID infections continue as a means of somehow crippling the recovery President Joe Biden is overseeing?
Carlson has been relentlessly pushing anti-vaccine lies on his nighty show and even says masks are unsafe. But he has never said if he was vaccinated. I am guessing he was. It’s only his viewers Carlson is putting at risk and I doubt he cares.
“Somehow (Carlson) never seems to have an actual expert on his show to discuss (COVID),” tweeted Dr. Jonathan Reiner. “Is the coronavirus one of his sponsors?”
Vaccinations have produced a steep drop in COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths, so if you have not been vaccinated, please do so. Don’t listen to Tucker Carlson and his ilk yammer on about how science has failed the American people, or you could join the grim statistics.
In a post-truth America, such deceit has been normalized. Facts have been replaced by “alternative facts.” The truth is whatever you want it to be - and that is dangerous for this democratic republic of ours.
“The further a society drifts from the truth, the more it will hate those who speak it,” wrote George Orwell.
Without the public’s acceptance of and trust in demonstrable truths, the American experiment is doomed. What might take its place, given the events of Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol, is frightening to contemplate.
All 50 states, including those with Republican majorities like Georgia, certified their lawful elections. Biden defeated the former guy. It is fine to feel disappointment and even anger over the result you didn’t want. That’s what I felt in 2016. But Democrats accepted the will of the people because what happened was true.
The 19th century German philosopher Arthur Schopenhauer said truth passes through three stages: “First, it is ridiculed. Second, it is violently opposed. Third, it is accepted as self-evident.”
I write this on the morning of July Fourth. When British King George III first saw the Declaration of Independence, no doubt he and his courtiers ridiculed it as absurd, a pipe dream of those lowly colonial traitors whose only reward will be the end of a rope.
But when the Minutemen confronted his red coats at Lexington and Concord, George knew the colonials were serious, and so began the violent opposition. Then, after the Continental Army and patriot militias, along with their French allies, defeated the most powerful military in the world, the King accepted the truth, and this great nation was born.
Fast forward to the 2020 election. The undeniable truth is Joe Biden was elected president, a fact that was widely ridiculed by Biden’s predecessor and his allies. Yet, all the states sent their vote tallies to Congress for certification.
Then the violent opposition, an insurrectionist assault on our democracy’s hallowed temple, the Capitol, a disgraceful spectacle I never thought I would live to see. There is now talk on the right of more political violence and even a civil war because their grossly unfit candidate lost a free and fair election.
Those who signed the Declaration of Independence in 1776 knew they were putting their lives on the line. “We must hang together,” noted Benjamin Franklin at the time, “or most assuredly, we will hang separately.”
Franklin and the other Founders trusted one another to stand by that document’s monumental words and make whatever sacrifices were needed to fulfill its promise. We Americans of the 21st century owe them nothing less than to trust and stand by those words too; “That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”
Joe Biden was chosen by the governed. Let us all hope that self-evident truth will finally be accepted.
An MDJ letter writer wondered why I failed to mention in my recent column about critical race theory (CRT) that slave owners and segregationists were Democrats. Well, of course they were. In fact, it was northern Rockefeller Republicans who helped get the 1965 Voting Rights Act passed despite furious “Dixiecrat” opposition.
This is exactly the sort of truth-telling CRT students would learn.
So, truthfully, I am left wondering why it is so many GOP lawmakers oppose removing from the Capitol those statues and busts placed there to honor Confederate and segregationist Democrats.
Your column title said a mouthful! YOU, Mr. Foley, need to return to trusting the truth rather than writing a column based on liberal, Fake News bs!!
