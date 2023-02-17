Fox Nation, the streaming service, wants funny, so who did it turn to? Rosanne Barr.
You remember Rosanne, right? She sent out a tweet in 2018 saying “muslim brotherhood & planet of the apes had a baby = vj (that’s short for Valerie Jarret, a former senior adviser to President Obama and a University of Michigan law school graduate).”
That disgusting, racist slur, no doubt inspired by Barr’s hero, the former guy, got her fired from the reboot of her ABC television show “Rosanne,” but also won her a Fox Nation “comedy” special.
Barr says she was “cancelled.” That’s correct. A company with a public face like ABC supported by advertisers who want to sell their products and services to virtually everyone in the audience can’t abide people working for the network alienating and offending members of that audience.
It’s called a business decision and Fox should take note.
Jarrett, who is Black, responded to Barr in the classiest of ways, saying, “I think we have to turn this into a teaching moment.”
A high school dropout, the 70-year-old Barr told Tucker Carlson last week, “liberals have no sense of humor.” Actually, we do. We just don’t laugh at crude racist insults of the sort that will undoubtedly litter Barr’s so-called “comedy” special.
The kind of conservative comedy I enjoy is Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14) screeching like a banshee during President Joe Biden’s State of Union address last week. Not the sharpest knife in the drawer, Greene led her Republican colleagues right into the trap Biden set when he said “some” on the right want to do away with Social Security and Medicare.
“Liar!” yowled Greene as other Republicans joined her deranged cacophony not understanding Biden, grinning like a Cheshire cat, baited the House and Senate GOP into telling America, no way Social Security and Medicare are on the chopping block.
“I like conversion,” the president declared.
And it’s not a lie. Cancelling Social Security and Medicare has been the holy grail for the GOP ever since Ronald Reagan, during his stint on TV’s “Death Valley Days,” made a recording warning listeners the two programs would lead to a loss of their “freedom.”
Alas, Dutch was dead wrong. Both programs led only to freedom from old age poverty and premature death, and remain hugely popular, even among Republican seniors. The irony is, Reagan was once a New Deal Democrat who supported Social Security at its inception and served as a union president before he made his millions as a successful B-movie actor performing in such classics as “Bedtime for Bonzo.”
Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) has a “rescue America” plan he’s been touting that would “sunset” legislation every five years and only renew those laws deemed worthy. That would include Social Security and Medicare, of course, and you get one guess how Scott and his GOP cronies would vote on those two programs.
Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) told a crowd of conservatives at a 2010 fundraiser he wanted to pull Social Security “up by its roots and get rid of it.”
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) thinks Social Security and Medicare should become discretionary spending requiring approval every year and not continue as mandatory spending as they are today. You know how he’d vote if he got his way.
But Greene was the queen of the SOTU night, wearing some sort of white dead animal around her neck so the cameras wouldn’t miss her self-serving antics from the cheap seats. She evidently thinks the best way to govern for her constituents, including those in Cobb County, is to impotently scream at the top of her lungs but not try to pass meaningful legislation that might help working families and seniors in her district.
Sadly, enough folks in the 14th District think her hysterics suffice because they inexplicably elected Greene for a second term. Enjoy the shinola show MTG voters!
And there’s the difference between the two major parties today: Democrats want to get things done on a bipartisan basis while too many otherwise intelligent Republicans are happy to follow right wing do-nothing extremists like Greene, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) down a rat hole in the name of their disgraced Dear Leader. A portion of the electorate believe that’s just fine.
Most all Democrats see the childish nonsense for what it is. Then there’s the vast number of independents and undecided voters, some of whom are indifferent, but many more who are repulsed by it. I can safely say that because we saw how the 2020 election went, when Biden attracted seven million more votes than the former guy who set the tone for Barr and Greene.
(3) comments
This column is a laugh riot also. MTG was ELECTED to serve. You weren't.......
If you want a great laugh riot just tune in to Don Lemon on CNN. He also is a great liar. He praised WH hopefuls Clinton, Harris, Warren, Klobuchar, all older than Nikki Haley when they ran to be POTUS but NOT Nikki Haley. Of course, she is a Republican which makes her "over the hill". Liar, Liar, Pants ON Fire!!
Wow…you’ll say anything for attention. Pretty sad
