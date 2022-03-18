When Russian state television directs its media to air Fox News’ Tucker Carlson’s supportive comments of President Vladimir Putin’s brutal assault on Ukraine, it’s official: Carlson is Putin’s useful media idiot in America.
He’s not the only one, but he’s the most prominent among right-wing talking heads. Former respected journalist Lara Logan declared the courageous Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is a “puppet.” Propaganda channel OAN told viewers Russia has a peaceful intent to save Ukraine from “Nazis” (Zelensky is Jewish).
But by regularly appearing on RT, aka Kremlin TV, Tucker Carlson gives Russian viewers the impression there are many in the United States who support their blood-soaked leader, the guy who also slaughtered innocents in Chechnya and Syria.
According to a leaked memo from a Russian agency that manages state media, Carlson should appear whenever possible because he “sharply criticizes” the United States and NATO and their “negative role in unleashing the conflict in Ukraine.”
“Why do I care what is going on in the conflict,” Carlson asked in 2019. ”Why shouldn’t I root for Russia? Which I am.”
In February, he instructed his viewers to ask themselves, “Why do I hate Putin so much? Has Putin ever called me a racist? Has he threatened to get me fired for disagreeing with him?”
More recently, Carlson told viewers a U.S. official confirmed there are “secret” biolabs in Ukraine making weapons. That’s not what the official said. He told Congress the labs are there to prevent the development of bioweapons. This lie is more Russian propaganda aimed at justifying Putin’s invasion.
Bomb a maternity hospital? What sort of animal even conceives of a horror like that let alone does it?
Carlson’s not stupid or ignorant, either. In defending the Russian dictator, I believe he knows exactly what he’s doing, that is, softening up his audience – virtually none of whom will ever vote for a Democrat – for an eventual authoritarian takeover in America.
Carlson is suggesting an unprovoked invasion of a peaceful neighbor is not out of bounds if the guy calling the shots has a “greater” vision in mind. In Putin’s case, that goal is resurrecting the dead Soviet empire. In short, it’s a power grab, which sounds a lot like what the ex-president was after with Carlson’s and Fox News’ unwavering support.
I suppose Carlson put his imprimatur on Putin’s wanton brutality because he sees a model America should emulate; replace democracy with an autocratic leader unaccountable to the people or anyone else. The former guy, who railed against “stupid laws” and congressional oversight of the Executive Branch, seems to want to fill that bill in 2024.
And now Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appears to be auditioning for the job of despot.
To get there, these anti-democracy conservatives and their media allies like Carlson understand they must stack Congress and the courts with stooges who will do as they’re directed in much the same way Putin controls the Duma, the military, the judiciary, the media, and all Russian government agencies.
Locally, we have two GOP candidates who answer that description: former Sen. David Perdue and Hershel (I’m not debating) Walker, both anointed by the former guy.
I have many Republican and independent voting friends who I know are appalled at the atrocities Putin is committing in Ukraine. I also know they don’t buy what Tucker Carlson is selling, that the Russian butcher is somehow the victim, nor do they want to see our democracy destroyed from within.
Carlson, of course, sees the same tragic pictures we see, hears the lamentations of Ukrainians who have lost family and seen their lives turned upside down for nothing. So, he is now belatedly saying he was wrong about Putin, except Russians will never hear Carlson’s walk back.
Spot on Kevin. Tucker Carlson is Putin’s useful media idiot while Georgia's own embarrassing Marge Greene is one of Putin’s useful idiots in Congress. There is indeed a Putin wing of the GQP. They spew pro-Putin propaganda and surprise surprise, guess what they all have in common? They pledge allegiance to Trump.
