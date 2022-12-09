“Owning the libs,” as I wrote here some time ago, is not a winning political strategy. An array of MAGA Republican candidates who took the 2022 midterm election field were little more than a middle finger extended at Democrats, clones of the former guy with little or no relevant experience, but lots of mindless vitriol to spew.
Herschel Walker was one of this crowd of election losers. To his credit he graciously accepted his defeat to Sen. Raphael Warnock, but I feel very sorry for Walker and the way he was used by the GOP.
Before the former guy talked him into running for the U.S. Senate, he was living his life as a Heisman-winning hero, fondly remembered and celebrated by Dawg fans far and wide, his failures as a human being regarded as his personal business.
Football is a tough game, but politics is far tougher, the hits you take on the campaign trail leaving bruises that don’t heal. Walker’s sordid past was dredged up and presented to Georgia voters while he repeatedly fumbled when speaking about public policy issues he knew nothing about.
It became clear the Republican Party saw Walker, not as a thoughtful conservative leader in the vein of the late Sen. Johnny Isakson who once held the seat for which Walker was running, but merely another vote to help the GOP stick it to President Joe Biden.
It was a cynical ploy revealing just how little respect Republicans have for Black voters in Georgia, and it backfired badly this week.
“The truth: Trump called my dad for months DEMANDING that he run. Everyone with a brain begged him (not to run),” wrote Walker’s son Christian after the loss. “Then you ran this man mainly because he was the same skin color as his opponent with no background other than football. A boring old Republican could have won.”
When will Republicans finally stand up to the ex-president who said last week he wants to terminate the Constitution? When will their “leaders” declare enough is enough now that another of his hand-picked candidates has crash and burned? Why do they remain so terrified of this childish emperor with no clothes?
Political courage is almost an oxymoron in the GOP these days. You have House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy blasting the former guy for inciting the violent Jan. 6 insurrection and then, just days later, showing up at Mar-a-Lago to beg forgiveness.
That’s the sad state of the GOP.
Most voters see the cowardice for what it is, hence, the Democratic Senate majority and the thin Republican margin in the House.
I write this on Dec. 7, the day after the election, which also happens to be the 81st anniversary of Pearl Harbor, “a date that will live in infamy.”
On December 8, 1941, our nation came together in the resolute determination to defeat the forces of evil as millions of young Americans paused their lives and rushed to enlist in the armed services.
There were no Democrats or Republicans back then, only Americans. What we saw for the next four years was a profile in courage; men and women representing every race and creed rising to the occasion in the Pacific and European theaters, at first suffering severe losses before turning the tables on Japan, Germany, and their allies.
I think of the daring Doolittle raid on Tokyo just months after Pearl Harbor that told the Japanese the war was coming to their very doorsteps.
I think of the bombing missions over Europe in early 1942, when the men of the Army Air Force were the only Americans fighting a formidable Germany.
I think of the Battle of Midway in June, 1942, where, by pure happenstance (or divine intervention?) the Japanese aircraft carrier task force sailing toward Hawaii was discovered and destroyed, crippling Japan’s navy but at the expense of hundreds of American lives.
I think of Omaha Beach on June 6, 1944.
I think of my visit to the American cemetery in Luxembourg and the row upon row of crosses and Stars of David over the final resting places of our boys who fought against all odds at the Battle of the Bulge.
On the home front, I think of the millions of Americans who rolled up their sleeves and joined the war effort understanding the stakes if America and our allies lost.
What courage. What selflessness. What patriotism.
Contrast that with the Party of Lincoln brought to its knees by one narcissistic would-be despot who believes our sacred Constitution isn’t worth the paper on which it is written. Please, Republicans, I have just one request: find a little courage.
