For Georgia women, there is only one issue on the ballot November 8: your personal freedom.
Women must decide if they’ll retain control of their bodies as Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams and Sen. Raphael Warnock advocate or turn that control over to Republican men including Gov. Brian Kemp, Herschel Walker, and Rep. Ed Setzler (R-Acworth), who’s running for the Georgia Senate.
I exaggerate, you say? During a recent debate, U.S. Rep. John Curtis (R-Utah) said the quiet part out loud: “I wish as a man, I didn’t have to make this decision. I wish women could make this decision.”
You read that correctly; women cannot be trusted to make decisions about their bodies. Kemp, Walker, and Setzler undoubtedly agree with the patronizing Curtis. They believe the government should regulate the most personal and private decision a woman can make.
You may have noticed Kemp has said very little about his six-week abortion ban since his re-election campaign began. That’s for good reason. He knows polling shows more than 60% of Georgians reject criminalizing a procedure that was legal for nearly 50 years.
More than three years ago, I wrote the following:
Georgia wants to criminalize abortion. If, after six weeks, a woman discovers she is pregnant, the state would require her to give birth. The problem is, many women don’t know they are pregnant within the first six weeks, and that’s the cynical point of the “Life Bill,” sponsored by state Rep. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth.
Criminalizing abortion appears to be part of a larger Republican strategy to subjugate women. Conservatives already oppose the Equal Rights Amendment, equal pay for women, and a livable minimum wage for single working mothers. Now they want to punish women who get abortions. What’s next? Restricting or denying women access to contraception? Don’t bet against it.
If Gov. Brian Kemp signs the so-called “heartbeat” legislation into law, a woman and her doctor could go to prison if an abortion is performed in the seventh week of pregnancy, an grotesque intrusion into a woman’s right to make her own reproductive decisions.
Setzler tried to sell the legislation in an MDJ op-ed Sunday, claiming wonderful financial incentives await women if they give birth, while blithely ignoring his bill’s unconstitutionality, the harsh economic realities many low-income women face, or acknowledging his party’s relentless efforts to cut down the social safety net that helps not only poor women and children, but working and senior women.
Since I wrote that in April 2019, religious zealots on the Supreme Court indeed overturned legal precedent they said under oath they wouldn’t overturn during their Senate confirmation hearings.
That blatant dishonesty comes as no surprise. Deception and bad faith are the calling cards of conservatives, who tell Americans one thing and then do the opposite. I’d expect more from the current cadre of conservative Supreme Court justices appointed by the former guy, but that would be naive.
Justices who decided to return the abortion question to the states set the stage for a national ban on all abortions regardless of circumstances, including incest, rape and even the life of the mother should Republicans win the House and Senate,
Herschel Walker, credibly accused of paying for his ex-girlfriend’s abortion, is on the record saying he supports that proposed national ban, “no exceptions.”
“We are overjoyed that (SCOTUS) has paved the way for implementation of Georgia’s LIFE Act,” crowed Kemp in July.
From 2019: Setzler and the other anti-abortion good ol’ boys are bucking public opinion. These are the same anti-statist politicians, incidentally, who would remove regulations that ensure clean air, water, food, and consumer protections, but insist a woman’s body requires government oversight.
What I find interesting is no Republican I’ve heard of has ever prescribed criminal penalties for the fella who fertilized the ovum. Does he go to prison too if the woman who carried his fetus violates Georgia’s heartbeat law? If not, why not?
Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville, memorably wrote in 2015, “Have we been so blinded by a perverted sense of individual liberty that we now believe human life is nothing more than a commodity?”
Any woman who votes in the 11th Congressional District and who has had an abortion, knows a woman who has, or believes abortion should be safe and legal, please take note. Loudermilk is up for re-election.
When one smear fails, try another.
In the race for the Cobb County School Board Post 4 seat held by Republican David Chastain, GOP Rep. John Carson claimed if Dr. Catherine Pozniak replaces Chastain, Cobb students will be indoctrinated. I asked him for proof but Carson has none.
The new baseless Carson smear is over COVID-related tax confusion between
Pozniak and the county over her late father’s estate. Pozniak provided emails to the MDJ between her and the tax commissioner’s office proving the candidate reached out to county tax officials early this year to resolve the issue.
Just a tired old political hack, repeating the left talking points week after week.
