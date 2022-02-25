Steve Bannon has a vulgar battle cry for his fellow right-wing extremists: “Flood the zone with (manure)!” Recall Bannon is the indicted online scammer the former guy pardoned as he was headed out the door.
Bannon’s concept isn’t original. Flooding the zone was what his ex-boss did 24/7 for four agonizing years capped off by ignoring the early warnings of an inbound plague that cost nearly one million lives and decimated the economy.
At state and local levels, however, Republicans have seized on Bannon’s flood the zone mantra, taking their bogus culture war issues into public schools and even higher education.
“We believe that there are concepts being taught in Georgia colleges and universities and seeping down to our K-12 schools – concepts that an overwhelming majority of Georgians outright reject,” declared state Sen. Bo Hatchett (R-50) in denouncing the teaching of slavery or classroom conversations about the LGBTQ community.
Hatchett isn’t a licensed educator, nor did he provide any evidence of his “majority of Georgians” claim. He’s a lawyer who knows how to rile up his northeast Georgia conservative base by spreading manure, claiming white children will somehow be emotionally traumatized if they learn about their great, great, great grand pappy’s slave plantation or that sexuality is and always has been fluid for some people.
Many of the parents who agree with Hatchett are also those only tangentially connected to their children’s education. That’s not a condemnation, it’s a realistic understanding that a lot of families have two parents who work, have other children who also need their attention, and have common day-to-day headaches: a sick kid, an angry boss, or a flooded basement, and sometimes all three at once. Just helping a child with his or her homework can be a difficult chore for some parents.
Thus, public school educators and administrators represent a crucially important and, up to now, trusted support system for working moms and dads. Children are in their care for six hours, five days a week receiving age-appropriate education designed by highly qualified experts.
Until conservatives launched their culture war, the dedication of our educators was never in question.
It’s disgusting, then, that a guy like Hatchett or his mentor, Gov. Brian Kemp, would cook up a conspiracy theory suggesting these education professionals have an ulterior motive; that they want to indoctrinate schoolchildren into some liberal cabal by truthfully presenting the history and horrors of slavery or discussing the social challenges of being different.
Enter 75-year-old former Gov. Sonny Perdue, the top choice of the good ol’ boy Board of Regents to be the next university system chancellor. With no pedigree in higher education administration, Perdue said he’ll bring to heel those pointy headed intellectuals in Athens and elsewhere if selected.
It reminds me of Sam Olens’ hasty and ill-fated appointment as president of Kennesaw State University.
All this right-wing blather wouldn’t matter if it wasn’t dripping down to the local level, where parent activists are piling on teachers and administrators with a tactic called “paper terrorism” borrowed from the so-called “sovereign citizen” movement.
Using obscure or inapplicable legal arguments buried in gobbledygook language, they flood school systems with fake lawsuits, notarized lists of absurd demands, and empty threats of retaliation if local education policies aren’t changed. Administrators are then forced to waste their valuable time addressing this nonsense.
In one Illinois school district, for example, a parent who was opposed to the mask mandate there, announced she filed a claim against the district’s insurance company that she said would lead to federal defunding of local schools. The parent’s claim was baseless and unenforceable, but panicked teachers and staff worried they wouldn’t be paid.
In Arizona, which has one of the worst public school systems in the country thanks to Republican subterfuge, the GOP isn’t even pretending to hide their contempt for public education. A state legislator there called teachers “educational terrorists” while a GOP gubernatorial candidate said teachers are “a scourge on our society.”
And we wonder why educators are leaving the profession in droves?
