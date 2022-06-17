Were you one of the marks who sent cash to the former guy’s “Official Election Defense Fund”? You weren’t alone. The ex-president collected $250 million in small donor dollars with a barrage of fund- raising appeals after the 2020 election purportedly to litigate his Big Lie.
One problem: no such fund existed.
Don’t fret. You are but one more in a long line of chickens the former guy has plucked in his 75 years.
- He conned the military into a Vietnam-era draft deferment.
- He conned banks and investors into lending him hundreds of millions for businesses he bankrupted.
- He conned students of his now defunct “university.”
- He conned his way through one presidential campaign and then another.
- He conned accomplished people into joining his cabinet before he fired them.
- He conned evangelicals into believing he was a righteous man of God.
- He conned his way through an investigation of his ties to Russia, the complete results of which we have not heard contrary to radical right talking points.
- He conned his way through a catastrophic pandemic that killed more than 1 million.
- He conned Republican leaders into handing over their party to him.
Then, finally, he conned tens of millions of Americans into believing the 2020 election was stolen. Hundreds of them have since been charged and/or jailed for the attempted MAGA insurrection at the Capitol the ex-president incited.
Along the way he apparently realized there were many more chickens out there to be plucked, those who would send him money if only he asked for it.
You know where all that money went? The former guy’s so-called Save America PAC, where it was given to a variety of organizations supporting the ex-president including his own hotel “collection.” Not a dime was spent on his Big Lie litigation because the ex-president knew it was a lie.
Thus, a crime within a crime may have been uncovered. In deliberately misrepresenting his bogus “fund,” the former guy probably committed wire fraud to go along with the crime of inciting his MAGA mob to stop an official government proceeding, the counting of Electoral College votes.
We learned this and more about his election fraud con Monday during the bipartisan House Select Committee investigating Jan. 6. During that hearing and the one last Thursday, no Democrats testified. Those interviewed in sworn video depositions or in person were all Republicans and/or allies of the former guy.
We also found out he ignored pleas from his lawyers and confidants to accept the election result, including his handpicked attorney general, Bill Barr, who called the fraud claims “bull….”during his testimony.
Instead, the “leader of the free world” relied on an “inebriated” Rudy Giuliani to tell him what he wanted to hear, according to the former guy’s senior advisor Jason Miller. Just declare victory, the disgraced former mayor declared, and don’t worry about votes that haven’t yet been counted.
As the former guy’s campaign manager Bill Stepien testified, initial returns always favor Republicans, but it often takes days to count absentee ballots and there were many of those in 2020 because of COVID. Nevertheless, the fraud allegations continued even as the ex-president’s own investigators reported no evidence to support them.
Having grown up in the New York area where I started my business career, I told MDJ readers in 2015 the former guy was a shameless narcissist unworthy of the presidency, a major league BS artist who managed to manipulate newspapers, magazines, and broadcast media to get himself ego-inflating coverage of his “empire.”
This is why the former guy lost in his New York City home by two-to-one in 2016 and again in 2020. New Yorkers knew him for the conman he is, they knew how the ex-president would behave - and they were 100% right.
Conman is short for confidence man, a criminal grifter who wins the trust of the mark. He will betray that trust, but the mark must believe everything he says and then act on his word by handing over one’s life savings or, in the former guy’s case, one’s vote, or a donation to a non-existent election fraud fund.
There’s no shame in being so scammed, but to continue to believe the conman because you won’t admit you were had?
That’s on you, my friend.
