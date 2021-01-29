I have to hand it to Newton Leroy Gingrich, my former U.S. Representative. He knows how to exploit explosive words to depict those with whom he politically disagrees as degenerates or worse.
In a time when Americans need to coalesce around a new president to face and overcome a national health and economic crisis that has killed more than 420,000 and left millions out of work, Newton declared on Fox News last week that Democrats want to “exterminate” Republicans.
Let’s consider that word, “exterminate.” It’s the same one used by Nazis to describe their “final solution” for Jews and other “undesirables” 80 years ago.
“Exterminate,” as in rats infesting a house. In fact, that’s exactly how Nazis cast Jews, as rats, in their propaganda movies and literature; rats that needed to be exterminated. Hitler followed through, murdering more than 6 million human beings before he was crushed.
Newton knows exactly what he’s saying. In 1990, he instructed Republican candidates on how to shape the political debate with his memo, “Language: a Key Mechanism of Control,” in which we presented contrasting words. Democrats and their policies, he told them, should be described as “sick,” “pathetic” and “coercion” among many other derogatory terms.
Republicans and their policies, he said, should be presented as “opportunity,” “prosperity” and “freedom.”
Thus, when he says “exterminate,” Newton is invoking incendiary imagery, suggesting that if Democrats get their way, they will soon open concentration camps and gas chambers to eliminate anyone who opposes them.
It’s disgracefully preposterous, but you know what’s really sad? There are Americans who can be manipulated into believing Newton. They listen to his irresponsible rhetoric, nod their heads and say, “damn right.”
Newton is a shell of the conservative firebrand he was 30 years ago. Closer to the end than the beginning, he’s evidently desperate to find some relevance. Why right wing media think it needs to dust off Newton and present him as a 2021 “voice” leaves me baffled when it could put the spotlight on a QAnon crackpot like GOP Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Ga. -14th District).
From a television standpoint, presenting Greene and her disturbing views would be far more entertaining than Newton, who has been repeating the same stale stuff for decades.
The newly minted congresswoman made a little news last week when she filed to impeach newly minted President Joe Biden. It was meaningless showboating for the benefit of northwest Georgia voters because Democrats control the House of Representatives, so Greene’s articles are DOA. I wonder if Greene’s constituents know that.
Then Facebook postings came to light, in which Greene agreed the terrorist attacks of 9-11 were an inside job, and the 2012 massacre of 20 small children and six educators in Newtown, Connecticut and the 2017 slaughter at a Parkland, Florida high school were staged. In 2019, Greene “liked” an online comment about executing House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and asked in another post when “we get to hang” Barack Obama.
Greene is a symptom of just how diseased the Republican Party is after four dysfunctional years of ex-President Trump, who is now threatening to form a new conservative political party. That would effectively destroy the GOP, as the Wall Street Journal noted in an editorial this week: Choose traditional conservative values or choose Greene-loving seditionist Trump.
Influential Ohio Republican Sen. Rob Portman has had enough. He said Monday he wouldn’t seek re-election in 2022, citing never-ending gridlock as his reason for retiring. The gridlock of which he speaks is chiefly the result of the obsolete filibuster, Sen. Mitch McConnell’s primary weapon for blocking all House of Representatives’ legislation sent to the Senate.
Along with the Electoral College and McConnell, the filibuster needs to go.
A reader last week thought one of my recent columns was emotional. It was a polite comment, so I e-mailed him back asking, if by emotion, was he also describing the domestic terrorists who overran the Capitol on January 6 at the urging of Trump? For many of them, the consequences of their emotions will likely result in criminal convictions.
Emotion has often been a cudgel used by the right to hammer liberals, but I can think of nothing more emotional than what we used to see at Trump rallies. There was never anything about policy, just the ex-president stoking rage and grievances. Likewise, Trump’s news conferences and press briefings usually devolved into vitriol directed at reporters asking legitimate questions.
I’ve been watching President Biden’s and his communications team’s daily press briefings and the contrast could not be starker. No emotional outbursts or snide answers, no personal insults, just calm and complete responses to media inquiries.
It’s true we liberals care about our fellow Americans. We don’t want children to go hungry or to be put in cages. We don’t believe sick people should be denied healthcare because they can’t afford it. We don’t think elderly folks should die in poverty.
Emotional? Fine.
By doing away with the Electoral College, the president would be elected by states such as New York and California with large populations. This would prevent states with smaller populations without a voice in electing our President. You need to really understand the input from our founding fathers.
Oh, so the Democrats don't use words like Newt does? How about "unity" which now means that either you agree with what the Democrats say or you will be censored. How about "equity", whatever that means. I thought if I owned my house, I had "equity" but not anymore. And how about the "China Virus" or the "Wuhan Virus"? Those words CAN'T be used anymore. Not me!! I'm putting them both into 1 phrase, the "Wuhan, China Virus"!! And let's not forget "broke" which business owners are using now but will be used repeatedly when the $15/hour wage hike becomes a reality. You are BLIND if you don't see these words & definitions that the Democrats are using to further gain their power & control of everything this wonderful country once stood for.
Why do you make such stupid comparisons"
The MDJ will not let me use the same word you used. The N word
We now know how far left Biden is going to go. With the energy, transgender, immigration, climate change, putting American's out of work, raising taxes on Middle American's, sending money to other countries before helping Americans agenda.
Comments like yours are exactly why the Founding Fathers came up with the Electoral College to begin with.
