Like many other sports organizations, Major League Baseball says it is committed to diversity and inclusion. The voter suppression law signed by Gov. Brian Kemp last week is the antithesis of diversity and inclusion, its sole objective to keep as many minorities away from polling places as possible.
So, if its commitment is for real, what MLB can do is send an unmistakable message to Georgia Republicans and move the July 13 All-Star Game at Cobb County’s Truist Park to another city: This is 2021, not 1921, and if you are going to marginalize people of color, we’ll marginalize you.
Naturally, Republican lawmakers under the Golden Dome say their law isn’t racist but aims only to make voting secure. They base their bogus claim on ex-President Trump’s Big Lie, that he won the 2020 election but it was stolen from him by some mysterious conspiracy.
Since the election, no proof of “massive voting fraud” has ever been produced by Trump or his allies, and recall Kemp and Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger both stood by Georgia’s election results in which Joe Biden narrowly defeated Trump. The state turned blue thanks in large part to Stacey Abrams’ get out the vote efforts that saw huge numbers of Black and brown people showing up at the polls, and they tend to favor Democrats.
So that’s what the Republican “election reform” bill is really all about.
Instead of a signature on an absentee ballot, a driver’s license or state ID number is required. But there are reportedly about 200,000 voters who have neither.
The law also limits absentee ballot drop boxes and even makes it a crime to give water to people waiting to vote in what are sure to be even longer lines in 2022 than we saw last year, especially in minority-heavy precincts where polling places were deliberately limited. Finally, the GOP-dominated state election board could remove county election boards and replace them with an “interim elections manager,” this to enforce “compliance.”
“What I’m worried about is how un-American this whole initiative is,” said President Biden.
Baseball is all-American and MLB has the opportunity to prove it by telling Kemp and the GOP lawmakers there will be no All-Star Game in Georgia this year or any year if their Jim Crow 2.0 law isn’t repealed or overturned in court. This worked in 2017, when the National Basketball Association and the NCAA pulled the NBA All-Star Game and college basketball tournaments from North Carolina when Republicans there enacted anti-LGBTQ legislation.
You want to hold GOP politicians and their deep pocketed corporate supporters accountable? Hit ‘em in their wallets.
Just imagine the wailing and gnashing of teeth if businesses at The Battery and Buckhead are denied a week’s worth of All-Star Game revenues because Kemp and his good old boys want to stop minorities from exercising their constitutional right to vote. Biden was right. It is “sick” and it’s a sickness plaguing conservatives.
Republicans could regroup and ask themselves, what are we doing wrong and how do we attract those who vote Democratic to our tent?
Maybe we moderate our policies. Maybe we say we were wrong on Trump, on huge tax cuts for the 1%, on not expanding Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act, on refusing to raise the minimum wage, on disenfranchising people of color, on fighting silly culture battles instead of finding solutions to real problems facing Americans.
Maybe we don’t have to suppress voting if we re-evaluate and adapt our policies to the changing times and demographics.
It wasn’t so long ago Black folks here knew their place and if they wanted to vote, they’d have to guess the number of jelly beans in the jar first, or pay the “poll tax,” or take a “literacy test.”
Old times are not forgotten in Dixie, as we saw last week when Kemp signed the Republican suppression legislation beneath a painting of the Calloway slave plantation, this in our supposedly cosmopolitan city of Atlanta, home to many international corporations selling products and services to people of all creeds and colors in Georgia and around the world.
During the private signing “ceremony,” state Rep. Park Cannon, who is African-American, knocked on the governor’s office door and was promptly arrested and charged with felony obstruction. The pictures of her being hauled away by burley white state troopers provided a fitting illustration for what Kemp and his GOP posse were up to behind closed doors.
Until Republicans get with the democracy program, until they accept the fact that we have a diverse population of law abiding voters of all colors contributing to our society, not to mention paying local, state and federal taxes, the GOP is doomed to a slow death in a rapidly changing America. Both Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines and Coca-Cola condemned the legislation on Wednesday and others are sure to follow.
Even Major League Baseball, not exactly known for welcoming or embracing change, understands that.
Biden needs to "step up to the plate" and stop ruining this wonderful country that we ALL live in!!
Thank You President Trump for Operation Warp Speed!!!!
Delta & Coca Cola do not run this state. Our legislature determines how this state will be run. They need to run their businesses & BUTT out of voting regulations. Pepsi anyone??
A Fox News comment from this morning: "The Harris/Biden Administration is so way over their heads there is no way out. If GOP does not take the House and Senate in 2022 it will be a horrendous disaster. Unfortunately, that leaves 2 years more of this. If they can do this much damage in 2 months, 2 years is going to really be a problem to get worked out."
