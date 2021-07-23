Regular Fox News viewers may be excused for being confused where COVID vaccinations are concerned.
Primetime viewers are being told by Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham that vaccines don’t work and are actually harmful. Then, on Monday morning, Fox and Friends host Steve Doocy begged his viewers to, “Get the shot. It will save your life,” which earned him a barrage of online attacks and a caveat from Carlson, telling his viewers not to get their medical advice from TV personalities.
Presumably, Carlson means himself as well as Doocy.
Ironically, Fox Corporation, which includes Fox News, has its own COVID mandate for the workplace, according to published reports. Fully vaccinated employees are free to come to work unmasked and do not need to socially distance. They receive a “vaccine passport” called Fox Clear Pass.
“Unvaccinated employees must continue to comply with all of Fox’s COVID-19 Prevention Guidelines…” said an internal memo issued to all Fox employees. Carlson has termed such policies “medical Jim Crow.”
On his show, Doocy also noted, correctly, that 99% of COVID deaths today are among the unvaccinated, to which his co-host Brian Kilmeade callously replied, “That’s their choice.”
Linda Zuern, 70, made that lethal choice when she recently died of COVID complications in Boston after going unvaccinated. As a prominent MAGA Republican on Cape Cod, she bizarrely claimed the virus is cover for globalists to create a one world government.
Thus, it is not surprising vaccinations are way down while infections, hospitalizations and deaths are way up among COVID-denying folks like Zuern.
Let’s set the record straight: wherever the ignorant views of the anti-vax crowd prevail, the pandemic continues nearly unabated. Well, these folks argue, I have the freedom to choose what goes into my body or, this whole vaccine thing is some government conspiracy to control Americans.
Except, this isn’t about freedom, and it is not a plot. It’s about stemming the worst public health crisis in 100 years using vaccines produced under the previous administration’s Operation Warp Speed. The former guy and his wife were quietly vaccinated in January, which ought to be endorsement enough for those who voted for him but who continue to refuse vaccination.
Their potentially self-destructive beliefs seem to be anchored in a general mistrust of anything coming from the federal government and especially one presided over by a Democratic president and a Democratically controlled Congress.
Confusing him with the former guy, some on the right cast world renowned virologist, Dr. Anthony Fauci, as a shill promoting himself for profit, which is absurd. Fauci has honorably served six presidents, Republican and Democratic, and at age 80, could be enjoying his retirement, but instead is continuing to do his duty by telling all Americans to get vaccinated.
All this mistrust is dishonestly stoked by not only right-wing media figures and Republicans in Congress, but by battalions of online conspiracy theorists. Why? Why doesn’t the right want to see a 100% vaccination rate rather than the current 45% who are fully vaccinated?
As I suggested recently, I can think of only one cynical reason: they want the pandemic to continue, even if it costs the lives of their own supporters, as Kilmeade inadvertently admitted. That way, COVID drags on, slowing the economic recovery heading into the 2022 election cycle.
There are things more important than political power, such as human lives. From the beginning of this thing 18 months ago, it has been reduced to a political fight by Republicans, most notably the former guy who repeatedly downplayed the pandemic and then, realizing it threatened his re-election, muffling or contradicting medical experts like Dr. Fauci.
He deserves credit for Warp Speed, but also condemnation for his lack of response when he was told early on about the tsunami that was about to overwhelm Americans and chose to ignore the warnings. In the end, his lack of leadership and his self-serving focus on re-election regardless of the human toll cost him a second term.
Fox News and other conservative media, meanwhile, were complicit and remain so to this day, telling viewers to get vaccinated and/or to not get vaccinated. If there is any mistrust, it should be directed at these hypocritical outlets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.