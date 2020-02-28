President Trump has conducted a total of 46 rallies since winning the 2016 election as of this writing, so let’s do the numbers. I will be generous and say the average arena in which he appeared holds 20,000 spectators and they were 100% full, however, many of them are 5,000- and 10,000-seat venues.
Here’s the arithmetic: 20,000 times 46 equals 920,000 attendees at Trump’s rallies. Now I’ll be even more generous and say there was an average of 10,000 who didn’t get into the arenas and perhaps watched on a big screen television outside the arena. That’s another 460,000.
The grand total here is 1.4 million over three-plus years, less than 2% of the 63 million who voted for Trump in 2016. And did I mention I’m being generous?
I don’t suggest this analysis is scientific, but then, Trump and many of his supporters reject science. But what it does tell us is what we see at Trump rallies is in no way representative of the president’s actual support.
Trump understands stagecraft, I’ll give him that. He spent more than a decade on “The Apprentice” television game show pretending to be a business savant (he went bankrupt six times), so he learned to appreciate how TV presents a façade, one that viewers accept as “real” despite the obvious contrivance.
The president was successful, too, as a game show host anyway. The ratings were stellar while he was on the program because viewers, most of whom were unaware of Trump’s tawdry history, bought into his alleged business acumen and later, as a politician, they liked the way he “tells it like it is” in dishonest, crass and often vulgar terms.
By contrast, however, Trump lost to Hillary Clinton in his New York hometown by a two-to-one margin because voters there knew him for the con man he is after decades of watching him in action.
I’m pretty sure those showing up at Trump rallies were once regular viewers of “The Apprentice.” Thus, when Trump implores the cameras to pan the arena, it’s just more stagecraft. He wants the “yuge” crowds who worship him shown to reinforce his supporters and discourage his opponents. Look at that crowd! They love me, they really love me! Wow! And there are many thousands more who couldn’t get in!
But the numbers don’t lie. The illusion you see on television does not reflect the body politic, especially as the election approaches. Trump was a curiosity for many voters in 2016. Now he has our attention, especially among the tens of millions of voters keeping an eye on his turpitude. Independent, undecided and moderate voters see a mendacious president who’s completely unfit for the office, just as South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsay Graham predicted, one who needs to go.
Trump, meanwhile, has all but declared himself king of this constitutional democratic republic. He knows cowed Republicans won’t dare hold him accountable or even disagree with him. Now he’s cleaning house. Only those loyal to the monarch will be allowed in his presence. Only those advisers who tell Trump what he wants to hear are allowed to speak, and if that endangers something as important as national security, so what?
Last week Trump ousted the Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire because his election security chief told the House Intelligence Committee that Russia is actively trying to interfere with the 2020 election to help the president. Trump’s nemesis, committee Chairman Rep. Adam Schiff, was among those at the briefing. Learning that, the president reportedly flew into a rage.
He replaced the highly qualified Maguire with public relations man Richard Grenell, who is the ambassador to Germany where he has angered and alienated German officials during his tenure. Grenell’s sole qualification for this crucial job overseeing 17 intelligence agencies? He’s a shameless Trump lickspittle who, like so many conservatives, once said Trump is “dangerous” and “reckless.”
Grenell has zero intelligence experience and has never run a large organization. let alone a vital bureaucracy like National Intelligence. But as acting director, he’ll not be telling any inconvenient truths to Trump and Grenell will also make sure Congress is kept in the dark about Russian election interference, which the president calls a hoax despite the intelligence community’s consensus that it’s happening right now.
That’s exactly the misinformation Russian President Vladimir Putin wants disseminated as November nears.
In Trump, Putin has an American president who wittingly or unwittingly is easily manipulated. In this case, the Russian dictator gets a twofer: U.S. national security is compromised and our democracy is undermined. Regardless of one’s politics, that should send chills through every American.
Unfortunately, those starstruck folks at Trump rallies are not only serving as his re-election campaign props, they’re being lied to at the behest of a foreign adversary and they don’t know that or, worse, they don’t care.