In writing my weekly missive to MDJ readers, I steered clear of making any predictions about the midterm election results, but I did ask recently, which’ll it be, democracy or authoritarianism?
Do you want the disgraced former guy’s brand of neo-fascism, or do you want what the Founding Fathers envisioned?
Americans along with many Georgians made the choice last week, rejecting most all of the clown car election deniers endorsed by the twice impeached, one-term ex-president and electing Democrats, who held the Senate majority in a stunning development.
The MAGA fever finally broke a week ago Tuesday. This misbegotten “experiment” proved to be nothing but a toxic beaker full of mindless grievances, racism, homophobia, xenophobia, lies, and paranoia. If it hasn’t flatlined already, MAGA is, at best, on life support.
That was best evidenced in the Arizona gubernatorial race, where Kari Lake went all in with the former guy only to lose to her Democratic opponent. In a petulant tweet, Lake self-owned, saying “Arizonans know BS when they see it.”
Yes, Kari, they sure do.
After the election, Fox News’ memory-challenged Sean Hannity wondered aloud where the so-called “red wave” chatter started.
Media Matters responded with a video super cut of one Fox personality after another chirping about not just a red wave, but the coming “red tsunami” that
would cripple President Joe Biden’s agenda and lead to bogus investigations and even impeachment (impeachment for what high crime and misdemeanor GOP nabobs can’t say).
That’s what clear eyed voters of all stripes said no to, and the red wave Republicans were certain was coming was barely a ripple.
I’m not gloating because I’ve always believed this is how it would play out. The GOP brought this disaster on itself the day they anointed the Mar-a-Lago Man as their party leader. Back when he mocked the physical disabilities of a reporter in 2015, Republicans could have said - should have said - this disgusting buffoon cannot be our president. No way.
Yet, they embraced his antics, welcoming him and his MAGA mob with open arms, I suppose believing short term gain would never lead them to long term pain. I can assure you, the MAGA fallout for the GOP will continue into the 2024 election cycle.
Sadly, evangelicals joined in, seeing a false prophet who would finally deliver what they wanted: a SCOTUS that would send abortion back to the states and ultimately, they hoped, rule in favor of a national ban. Ironically, abortion was a major factor leading to the defeat of many Republican candidates last week.
According to The Hill, in exit polls, 72% of women, ages 18-29, voted for Democrats in House races nationwide. As I wrote recently, most women don’t want the government regulating their bodies. Full stop.
Thus, Republicans reaped a whirlwind and now the knives are out within the party, to mix cliches.
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who correctly complained about the lack of “quality candidates” such as Herschel Walker is being blamed for the loss. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, busy measuring the curtains in the House Speaker’s office, may not be elected Speaker at all by his Republican colleagues should their party win the House.
For his part, the former guy declared ahead of the midterm, “If they win, I should get all the credit, and if they lose, I should not be blamed at all.”
Heads I win, tails you lose.
That comment apparently prompted the MAGA-loving New York Post, owned by the ex-president’s billionaire buddy Rupert Murdoch, to publish an unflattering front-page picture last week of “Trumpty Dumpty” having a great fall - from the border wall he never built.
You remember, right? The 2,000-mile-long wall from San Diego to Brownsville, Texas Mexico would pay for (believe me!)?
The former guy hopes you’ve forgotten all his empty promises. “Beautiful healthcare.” Nope. “Infrastructure week.” Nope. Covid will “disappear.” That lie ended up costing more than one million lives.
Somehow, the ex-president believes you’ll vote for him in 2024 after he lost two elections, the first as measured by popular votes and the second by the popular and Electoral College votes. He made a lackluster speech announcing his candidacy Tuesday night and the New York Post pounced again with a banner on the bottom of the front page that read “Florida Man Makes Announcement” and directing readers to page 26.
The Beatles predicted this 60 years ago: “I’m a loser/ I’m a loser/ And I’m not what I appear to be.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.