What’s the worst thing you can imagine about people? How about Satan-worshiping pedophiles who murder their victims and consume their flesh? And there’s not just a handful of them. There’s an entire international cabal of these criminals running the entire world led by George Soros, Bill and Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama and a bunch of Hollywood A-listers.
So says conspiracy theorist QAnon. So Trump’s former attorney Sidney Powell believes.
Before she was dismissed by the president’s legal team, Powell was one of the “elite strike force” of lawyers advocating Trump’s bid to hijack the election. She was part of last week’s bonkers news conference at which Rudy Giuliani, hair dye dripping down his face, alleged a nationwide coordinated conspiracy to rig the election in favor of President-elect Joe Biden.
Giuliani produced no evidence, however, and a federal judge in Pennsylvania threw out his lawsuit for that very reason as Trump’s lawyers tried to block the state’s legally cast votes. It was one of dozens of failed Trump lawsuits.
“They promised blockbuster stuff,” whined Rush Limbaugh on Monday, “and then nothing happened.”
Powell evidently went too far when she absurdly accused Republican Gov. Brian Kemp of bribery in stealing the Georgia election for Democrat Biden. The Trump legal team quickly let her go, but Powell vowed to file an “epic” lawsuit proving once and for all that the vast conspiracy robbed the president of reelection.
This is all insane, of course, but there is a cynical method to the madness.
Giuliani, Powell and others in the president’s orbit are seeking to undermine confidence in the election by flooding the zone with lies and disinformation, counting on conservative broadcasters and social media to help them rile up Trump’s base. However, Twitter and Facebook apparently object to being so used and even Fox News has tried to shoot its audience straight about who won the election.
In the case of those two popular social media platforms, both began tagging distortions and falsehoods made by the president and his allies earlier this year. In retaliation, Trump supporters are switching to “uncensored” social platforms MeWe and Parler.
For betraying its “golden goose,” as Trump characterized himself, the president condemned Fox News while recommending Trump-loving Newsmax and OANN channels to his cult reckoning if there are voters who believe liberals are child molesting cannibals, they’ll believe anything.
Based on what I’ve seen on my own social media, it appears at least some of the president’s followers are doing as directed. It’s apparently more important to have their unfounded biases affirmed than accepting evidence-based facts. It would be amusing if it didn’t pose an existential threat to America’s democracy, with 73.8 million U.S. citizens voting for a would-be fascist dictator.
This will be the biggest communications problem Biden faces when he takes office. How does he deprogram Trump supporters and show them theirs was a false prophet? Knowing how he operates, Biden will be everything Trump is not: honest, dignified, civil, transparent and humble.
But he also should not shy away from exposing all of the Trump administration’s wrongdoing over the last four years, presenting irrefutable proof of the corruption and even criminality that has taken place.
As commentator Bob Cesca argued in Salon this week, Democrats shouldn’t try to appease “Red Hats.”
“Americans tend to respond to strong, unflinching leadership, and tend to condemn weakness and half-measures,” he wrote, “if the evidence leads to indictments, Democrats should own it and ignore the shrieking.”
Hard-core Trump supporters will never accept the truth. They’ve invested too much of themselves, so psychologically there’s no turning back. But among them are reasonable folks who can be convinced they backed the wrong horse.
During his first term, many believed the lie President Obama wasn’t an American and could not serve as president. For a while, it was all the media talked about. But today most everyone accepts the truth as self-evident. I think that’s how it will go with Trump; passions will cool, the facts will come out, and most of us will have learned we can never elect another president who flaunts the law and violates the public trust as brazenly as Trump has.
I mention the Obama birther conspiracy theory because Sidney Powell is the 2020 version of Orly Taitz.
Don’t remember Taitz? She’s the unhinged California lawyer and conspiracy crackpot who filed multiple lawsuits alleging Obama was foreign born. She became a conservative media darling for weeks, that is until she presented Obama’s “Republic of Kenya” birth certificate. The only problem was the Republic of Kenya didn’t exist when Obama was born and the certificate was dated three years after his actual birth in Honolulu, Hawaii, on August 4, 1961.
Like Taitz, Powell promises what she cannot deliver and will one day be forgotten, but only after she enjoys her 15 minutes of fame — however self-destructive that might be.
(3) comments
Would Orly Taitz ever been chosen to represent Michael Flynn? She has been censored by Twitter which means you had better take this attorney much more seriously! She has filed a suit against Georgia late Wed. night. You probably didn't know that since her name is censored on all Fake News MSM including the local channels. Stay tuned.....
When are you going to start cheering for Obama's 3rd term???
The more the USA Today Newspaper touts Georgia & how Georgia handled the election, the more I think that there was some dirty pool being played. If you have irrefutable evidence, GO GET 'EM SYDNEY!!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.