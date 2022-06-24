U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk (R-Cassville) likes to stay under the radar. By remaining mostly silent and motionless, he assures himself his relatively safe 11th District seat. He makes $174,000 a year, gets free healthcare, travel, a pension, lots of time off, and, oh yes, free parking.
But last week, Loudermilk got some unwanted media coverage after video was released of the congressman giving a tour around the House office complex to a group of constituents on Jan. 5, 2021. What’s troubling is Loudermilk first said he led no tour. Then he claimed he only met in his office with constituents. Now he says he led a tour in the office complex.
More troubling was one of the “constituents” was taking pictures of hallways, stairwells and security checkpoints the day before the violent MAGA insurrection. More troubling still is the guy who took pictures recorded himself physically threatening House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and Democratic Representatives Jerry Nadler and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez as he walked to the Capitol Jan. 6.
All that would be bad enough, but when I asked Loudermilk who the shutterbug was, his spokesman said the congressman didn’t know, that the dude joined the group because he claimed he was from Georgia.
Wait…Loudermilk let someone tag along taking pictures and didn’t know his identity?
You must have a sign-in sheet, I told the spokesman. Yeah, we have one, but you don’t have to sign in. So, this guy could have been a Proud Boy or an Oath Keeper or a deluded MAGA seditionist? On Jan. 5, Loudermilk undoubtedly knew the former guy invited his MAGA mob to Washington promising “it will be wild.” It didn’t occur to him that his tour might compromise Capitol security?
The Capitol police chief offered the congressman a fig leaf, sending him a letter last week saying nothing untoward took place during the tour.
“All of this boils down to one question,” huffed Loudermilk’s spokesman. “Do you believe the conclusions reached by an entity trained to look for lapses in security and suspicious activity, aka the United States Capitol Police, or, instead, are you going to believe a group of lawmakers on the Jan. 6 Committee?”
I’ll let Michael Fanone answer that: “First of all, the U.S. Capitol Police is not the lead investigative agency,” Fanone told an interviewer. It was Fanone, a D.C. police officer, who was brutally beaten and nearly killed by the MAGA insurrectionists on Jan. 6. He is also a former Capitol police officer. “The lead investigative agency is the FBI…”
Fanone added the letter from the Capitol police chief was “incredibly irresponsible” reeking of “outside pressure.”
So, Rep. Loudermilk, I’m going to believe my lying eyes and accept what I saw on the security video released by the Jan. 6 Committee the day after the police chief’s letter hit your desk.
“Why is (Loudermilk) lying?” asked former Republican U.S. representative Joe Scarborough on his MSNBC show. “Why does he think we’re stupid?”
Loudermilk was among the many GOP lawmakers who refused to certify the lawful 2020 election of President Biden, instead backing the Big Lie that the election was stolen. To stand on principle, of course, would jeopardize Loudermilk’s re-election in 2022 and his nice compensation package that, frankly, doesn’t require much heavy lifting.
I decided a while back my U.S. representative, Barry Loudermilk, is in over his head if he can so easily be pushed around by the former guy and his MAGA mob. He’s just trying to hold onto probably the best gig he’s ever had or ever will have. If that means lying to his constituents, well, that’s the price he seems eager to pay.
And therein is what the Republican Party has become in these sad times. A spineless amoeba floating around the body politic subject to whatever hot gas the ex-president blows.
But with each Jan. 6 Committee public hearing, it becomes increasingly clear the former guy and his enablers broke federal law. I’m thinking back to a time 50 years ago when Republicans with guts put their nation before their party and took Richard Nixon down for committing crimes against the United States.
Save for the Jan. 6 Committee co-chair, Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney, few if any Republicans have shown the courage to stand up to the barrage of lies and obfuscation spewed by the ex-president and his lap dogs. The committee rightly seeks to ensure there will never be another Jan. 6. It has no power to hold those responsible for the attempted coup accountable, but the Justice Department is reportedly watching the proceedings closely.
Cheney, who swore an oath to the Constitution and not a would-be despot probably won’t be re-elected in Wyoming. But the lady doesn’t care. Her nation comes first, and her conscience is clear.
Are you paying attention Barry?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.