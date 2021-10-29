Congress operates on the concept of regular order, that is, rules dictating how business is done in sub-committees, committees, and on the House and Senate floors. The idea is to keep things moving along in an orderly fashion while avoiding confusion and even chaos. Given the amount of business Congress addresses, this procedure makes a lot of sense.
A duly empowered bipartisan select committee is currently investigating the violent Jan. 6 insurrection. One of the central figures in their probe is former presidential confidant Steve Bannon, who was recently served with a subpoena to appear before the committee to testify about what he knew and when he knew it.
“All hell is going to break loose tomorrow,” Bannon declared on his Jan. 5 podcast. “You have made (the insurrection) happen and tomorrow it’s game day.”
On the evening of Jan. 5, Bannon reportedly joined Rudy Giuliani, former New York police commissioner Bernard Kerik, and attorney John Eastman, who authored the infamous memo for overturning the election (which he now disavows) at a Willard Hotel “command center.” There, with the knowledge of the former guy, they gathered to plot the next day’s attempted coup. Also, reportedly in on the conspiracy were eight members of the House GOP Crazy Caucus, including Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14).
To his everlasting credit, Vice President Mike Pence, serving in his role as Senate President, refused to comply with the pressure applied by the former guy and his henchmen. He certified the vote count on the evening of Jan. 6 after insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, threatening to hang Pence and execute House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. I have no doubt the mob would have followed through.
Bannon blew off the lawful subpoena, of course. After the committee sent to the House of Representatives its recommendation that Bannon be held in contempt of Congress, most Republicans joined the accused in thumbing their noses at the rule of law.
This comes as no surprise since that’s what the “party of law and order” has been doing over the last five years.
The contempt charge was nevertheless upheld by a vote of 229-202 and referred to the Justice Department, as mandated by regular order rules. If the DOJ chooses to prosecute, Bannon can be arrested and held until he complies with the subpoena.
There is considerable evidence that the insurrection was anything but spontaneous, that Bannon, Giuliani, Kerik, Eastman, and members of Congress conspired to overthrow the election. Former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and senior advisor Katrina Pierson have also been implicated by insurrection organizers, according to published reports.
The select committee also subpoenaed White House documents and communication records surrounding Jan. 6, which the former guy is attempting to block.
All these Republican machinations were predicated on the Big Lie, that the election was stolen.
But there are small GOP lies, too.
Last week, Gov. Brian Kemp, while saluting the Atlanta Braves’ National League pennant, couldn’t resist attacking Major League Baseball for moving the 2021 All-Star game out of Cobb County in protest over the Republicans’ onerous voter suppression laws. His lie came when he falsely accused Stacey Abrams of having a hand in MLB’s decision.
In fact, Abrams told a senior MLB official last April, “I don’t want to see Georgia families hurt by lost events and jobs,” in urging the organization to keep the game here.
After delaying the release of its “CENSURE” of Kemp for not honoring his immigration campaign promises, the Cobb County Republican Party lied in its resolution.
Without citing a single example, it states, “Innocent Georgians are murdered and innocent families separated forever while we suffer crimes of rape, kidnapping, child molestation, drug dealing and job, wage and identity theft by illegal aliens…”
That sounds almost like the former guy’s bogus campaign kickoff speech.
Forget for a moment that the term “illegal alien” is considered a racial slur. I’d expect nothing less from Cobb GOP leaders in using it. No, focus instead on the multiple studies such as one conducted by the University of Wisconsin that show undocumented immigrants statistically commit few crimes out of fear of being prosecuted and deported.
And I don’t see many Americans lining up for those dishwashing, roofing and lawn cutting jobs paying minimum wage or less.
Another lie: “Governor Brian Kemp has indicated that Georgia will accept thousands of unvetted Afghani citizens…” Those Afghan refugees already in the U.S. have been thoroughly vetted, while many others are being held overseas at military bases where vetting by American officials is taking place.
Ah, but what’s a little phony xeno-Islamaphobia to the Cobb GOP?
I’ve said here before, conservatism is an ideology based on deception, explaining why Republicans must rely so religiously on falsehoods, half-truths, and distortions. But they really have no alternative if they hope to remain in power.
