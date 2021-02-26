If the Federal Communications Commission had not scrapped its Fairness Doctrine, the Rush Limbaugh phenomenon would likely never have happened.
Established in 1949, the doctrine required radio and television station broadcasting license holders to present contrasting viewpoints on controversial issues of public importance. The FCC reasoned the airwaves were owned by all Americans, so all voices needed to be heard.
Thus, for many years, opinion programming was mostly relegated to fringe hours on radio and TV featuring “point-counterpoint” debate. It wasn’t particularly compelling, but such debates were generally a civil give and take of ideas.
That all changed in 1987, when the Reagan administration’s FCC dropped the Fairness Doctrine. Within a couple years, Rush Limbaugh’s Sacramento radio show was a nationally syndicated hit with Fox News launching not long afterward. But Limbaugh was among the first to understand how to exploit the airwaves with uncontested right wing propaganda in the guise of entertainment.
The former disc jockey was a clever showman, taking gratuitously cruel jabs at liberals, minorities, gays, women, immigrants, Muslims, environmentalists, Democratic leaders and others. Without the Fairness Doctrine as a counterbalance, Limbaugh was free to say whatever popped into his head no matter how nasty, offensive or false it might be.
Small wonder, then, ex-President Trump awarded his Palm Beach golfing pal the Presidential Medal of Freedom after Limbaugh announced he was diagnosed with lung cancer last year. Trump and Limbaugh were bigoted birds of a feather. Although Rush was far more articulate than his Mar-a-Lago neighbor, he was just as unscrupulous and just as mean spirited.
There has been a lot posted online about the left dancing on Limbaugh’s grave. Rush’s legions of fans think it unseemly and inhumane. I agree. But I would also remind folks the respect many believe Rush Limbaugh is owed in death was never afforded by the late radio host to those he viciously attacked.
Well, say the “dittoheads,” it was all in good fun. He meant nothing by it when he called women demanding equal rights “femininazis,” or former President Obama, “Barack the magic negro,” or Georgetown University student Sandra Fluke a “slut,” or when he mocked Michael J. Fox’s Parkinson’s Disease, or even when he went after disadvantaged children.
It was never in good fun. Ever.
Underlying Limbaugh’s verbal assaults was a cynical money-making scheme: Voice the grievances of his audience even as the nation embraced inclusion, diversity and pluralism. It’s what they tuned in for, a sort of aural socio-political pornography in which no insult or slur was deemed too much; let ‘er rip, Rush!
And, boy, did he ever. Here are just a few pearls of Rush’s “wisdom”:
“Feminism was established so as to allow unattractive women easier access to the mainstream of society.”
“I think it’s time to get rid of this whole National Basketball Association. Call it the TBA, the Thug Basketball Association, and stop calling them teams. Call ‘em gangs.”
“Women still live longer than men because their lives are easier.”
“The NFL all too often looks like a game between the Bloods and the Crips without any weapons. There, I said it.”
“Liberals should not be allowed to buy guns, nor should they be allowed to use computer keyboards or typewriters, word processors or e-mails, and they should have their speech controlled."
"I love the women’s movement, especially when walking behind it.”
“When a gay person turns his back on you, it is anything but an insult — it’s an invitation.”
"I’m not saying we should bring (slavery) back, I’m just saying it had its merits. For one thing, the streets were safer after dark.”
“(African-Americans are) 12% of the population. Who the hell cares?”
“Have you ever noticed how all composite pictures of wanted criminals resemble Jesse Jackson?”
“Ladies, if you want a happy marriage, then do whatever your husband tells you without questioning his authority.”
"We need segregated buses."
"If you feed the children three square meals a day during the school year, how can you expect them to feed themselves in the summer? Wanton little waifs and serfs dependent on the State."
"There is a language of the ghetto. There is a language of the barrio. And it's not good."
"She's smart enough to know she can't feed herself. She's actually a very smart cat. She gets loved. She gets adoration. She gets petted. She gets fed. And she doesn't have to do anything for it, which is why I say this cat's taught me more about women, than anything my whole life."
How does racist, homophobic and misogynist rhetoric like that make America great? Where is the redemption? Limbaugh achieved nothing more than stoking division and hate, and his show certainly had nothing to do with freedom.
Let us not speak ill of the dead. But, also, let us not shower the dead with praise they never earned.
Your quote "Let us not speak ill of the dead." What did you just do??? Just more liberal, far left hypocricy!!!
If it doesn't benefit the far left then it's to be done away with and no questions asked. Just like big tech & fake news censorship and now they are trying to eliminate Fox News, NewsMax & OAN. It looks like Marietta needs to be renamed to Moscow.
