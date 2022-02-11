The Republican National Committee issued a chilling statement last week, telling its members that the horror of Jan. 6 was just “legitimate political discourse.”
This quickly brought to mind a line from George Orwell’s “1984”: “The Party told you to reject the evidence of your eyes and ears. It was their final, most essential command.”
We all saw and heard what happened that disgraceful day. Many moderate Republicans and independent voters were disgusted at the violent lengths to which the ex-president and his cult would go to try to overturn the 2020 election.
The mob assaulted and injured scores of police officers, threatened terrified members of congress and, if they’d found him, would have strung up former Vice President Mike Pence for not doing his boss’s illicit bidding.
Realizing how damning the optics were, fringe elements of the cult and their media allies first tried to claim it was antifa, not MAGAs. Then it was federal agents. Finally, and most ludicrously, the insurrectionists were Democrats in MAGA disguises (trying to overthrow the president they’d just elected?).
Thus, the RNC made a conscious decision to follow the former guy and his crazy caucus down a rabbit hole where wrong is right and the truth is whatever the orange Mad Hatter says it is.
It’s in stark contrast to the statement the RNC issued in the immediate aftermath of the insurrection: “These violent scenes we witnessed do not represent acts of patriotism, but an attack on our country and its founding principles.”
So, what changed?
It’s a midterm election year with the former guy telling his slavish base who to vote for, so the Republican leadership is left with little choice but to re-write the history of Jan. 6 or be subjected to the treatment Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney and her colleague Rep. Adam Kinzinger of Illinois are getting.
While the rest of their party wants Jan. 6 to just go away, Cheney and Kinzinger are the two Republicans serving on the House Select Committee investigating the insurrection to determine who was behind it. So far, much of the evidence the committee has reportedly uncovered points to the White House.
I disagree with Cheney on nearly every policy matter, but I admire her courage for standing in the breach at the risk of her political career, telling fellow Republicans the truth. “I’m a constitutional conservative and I do not recognize those in my party who have abandoned the Constitution to embrace Donald Trump,” said Cheney. “History will be their judge.”
By now we know the ex-president’s dead enders and their Dear Leader don’t give a flying fig about what the future holds or how their children and grandchildren will judge them. They live for today, as the old song goes, and don’t worry about tomorrow. Put another way, the end justifies the means no matter how corrupt, no matter how dishonest.
At its meeting in Salt Lake City last week, the RNC caved into the former guy’s cult, censuring Cheney and Kinzinger for standing up for what is right. This is exactly why the House committee is so necessary; to establish a record of how close our constitutional republic came to removing the lawfully elected president and replacing him with a despot.
Pence, meantime, correctly told the conservative Federalist Society last week the former guy was wrong, the vice president has no constitutional power to throw out electoral votes. The petulant ex-president whined, “I was right,” in response.
By Tuesday, Senate Republicans were ripping the RNC for “singling out” Cheney and Kinzinger, in Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s words. Other high-profile Republicans such as Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) and Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-Ak) appear to be fed up with the deranged grip the former guy has on the GOP.
They rightly worry blind fealty to the emperor with no clothes could cost their party in November with voters across the spectrum who have also had enough.
