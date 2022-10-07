Centuries after his death, Johann Sebastian Bach’s vast library of music is enjoyed and studied by hundreds of millions around the world. It’s the same with Vincent Van Gogh and Ernest Hemingway.
When you build a lasting legacy, one in which you leave a mark on the worlds of music, art, and literature, your talent is fondly remembered and deeply admired. In politics, the same might be said for FDR and Ronald Reagan.
You know who nobody talks about anymore? Rush Limbaugh.
Gone for less than two years, someone on the internet reminded me he left nothing of value behind after decades on the radio. No social enrichment, no stamp on history, no elevated political discourse; just a lot of incendiary candy corn for the ears of his so-called ditto heads.
This is how history treats you. The things that matter have long lives. But if all you produce is cleverly worded trash, you end up in the dumpster of time, unremembered, unappreciated, and unloved.
Right now, Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy is in line to follow Limbaugh into the dumpster. I have seldom seen a more craven politician, an empty suit talking out of both sides of his mouth while desperately searching for relevance.
McCarthy’s latest stab at “leadership” is something he cooked up called “Commitment to America”. If that sounds familiar, he’s blatantly ripping off former House Speaker Newton Gingrich’s failed 1994 “Contract with America”.
The difference between the two, as the St. Louis Post Dispatch recently editorialized, is that Gingrich's plan had substance. McCarthy’s, meanwhile, is like Limbaugh’s candy corn, a nothingburger, to mix food metaphors.
“McCarthy’s plan would strengthen the economy by curbing ‘wasteful government spending’ (like what?) and passing ‘pro-growth’ tax policies. Meaning more tax cuts for the rich? It doesn’t say. Its crime-fighting plan is to hire 200,000 more cops, with no word on how it would be paid for or other details,” wrote the Post-Dispatch.
As noted here many times, the GOP has no interest in governing all Americans, only in serving the 1%, Wall Street, and corporations. The best Republicans can do for the rest of us is offer platitudes and pablum.
“The plan’s…vow to ‘save and strengthen Social Security and Medicare’ is especially insulting coming from a party that routinely threatens the stability of both,” the Post-Dispatch continues. “The plan’s only reference to the abortion issue roiling so much of America today is a vow to ‘protect the lives of unborn children and their mothers.’ Does that mean a nationwide abortion ban? Anyone’s guess.”
So once again, midterm voters are handed a list of vague GOP promises. But why? Where are the specifics? The answer is, if McCarthy and his colleagues told us what they’re really up to, average Americans would never vote for another Republican.
As we say in business, past performance is the best indicator of future performance and the 2022 GOP is no different than the 2000 GOP or the 2016 GOP.
Under Bush 43, we started long, costly, pointless wars that ultimately led to economic chaos in 2007-2008, which President Obama had to clean up.
The former guy keeps talking about how great things were “two years ago.” He wants you to forget his gross negligence in early 2020 led to more than a million COVID deaths and more economic chaos that continues to reverberate to this day.
Now McCarthy wants Americans to believe if Republicans take control of the House, under his leadership we’ll have a functioning legislative body benefitting all. No, we won’t.
It will be an all-out assault on abortion rights, bogus Hunter Biden hearings, and nonsensical impeachment proceedings. McCarthy tipped his mitt earlier this year when he said Social Security and Medicare will be on the GOP chopping block. And, yes, they’ll shoot for more and deeper tax cuts for their wealthy benefactors.
As for the middle class, seniors, and the working poor expect crickets.
Football star Herschel Walker had a legacy, but now, after calling for a nationwide abortion ban, no exceptions, the GOP Senate nominee has been hoisted on his own petard.
This week, The Daily Beast reported Walker paid for his ex-girl friend’s abortion in 2009. The woman wants anonymity and for good reason; some MAGA crackpot might go gunning for her. But she has the receipts, her story corroborated by a close friend. Walker denied the accusation and threatened to sue the web site.
His lawyer should tell him about the legal discovery process.
Supportive up to now, Walker’s son Christian says he’s “done.” He called his father a ‘hypocrite,’ saying, “Family values people: He has four kids, four women, wasn’t in the house raising one of them. He was out having sex with other women…I was silent lie after lie after lie. The abortion (get well) card drops yesterday – it’s literally his handwriting on the card…Y’all should care about that conservatives.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.