As we celebrate Labor Day, let’s take time to reflect on how workers were once treated in America because the benefits we take for granted today were denied to many during the industrial revolution of the late 19th century.
There were no five-day work weeks or eight-hour days or minimum wage for them; no vacations and certainly no healthcare. They toiled in the mills, mines and factories receiving whatever pay the boss decided to give them. Small children were forced to work, too. They didn’t go to school, they tended the looms or dug coal or worked the fields year-round.
In many cases, company towns sprang up, a diabolical system in which you rented your house from the company, and you bought your food and necessities in the company store. Abject misery and hopelessness were the common denominators among millions of oppressed Americans who were ruthlessly exploited by the era’s robber-barons.
That changed because labor organized itself thanks to forward-thinking leaders who understood unions had bargaining power the individual lacked. Of course, early industrialists, seeing their advantage slipping away, fought unions tooth and nail, often sending thugs to violently attack labor organizers and strikers demanding better pay and working conditions.
Reformation was slow to come but come it did as labor unions became stronger and more politically active. Child labor, an abhorrent and immoral practice, was finally outlawed. The work week and work day were shortened while union-negotiated labor contracts included a livable wage and benefits such as overtime pay, vacations, healthcare.
The National Labor Relations Act of 1935 sealed the deal for working Americans. With its enactment the middle class quickly expanded. Families could live on a single income, buy a home and a car, even take vacations and the nation thrived.
None of that happened because of Republicans, but despite them.
To this day, conservative politicians hate unions because their millionaire and billionaire class benefactors hate unions. They denigrate unions and their leadership as corrupt, their goal to undermine the faith of dues-paying members.
Perhaps the saddest testament is the conservative war on teachers’ unions, which coincides with their war on public education. The vile commentary aimed at public school educators and their union leaders has driven many dedicated teachers from the profession. Why would anyone stay in such a thankless job when they’re baselessly called “groomers”, “pedophiles”, and “indoctrinators”?
In the end, our children and grandchildren will be the losers.
The nation’s labor force struggles continue, whether it’s a white- or blue-collar job. The radical right and their media mouthpieces incite workers and retirees to vote against their own best economic interests by exploiting their real or perceived grievances.
They’re clever that way. They know angry people are easily manipulated and rational people aren’t.
Look no further than the MAGA mob to see and hear what I’m talking about. They’d prefer it all get burned down than elect officials fighting for the very things that would benefit them: safe working conditions and wages, access to affordable healthcare, women’s rights, senior benefits, quality public education, childcare, a clean environment, and much more.
Labor Day is more than a holiday and a barbecue. It was signed into law by President Grover Cleveland in 1894 to recognize and honor America’s noble workers and the sacrifices of millions that helped build the greatest nation on the planet.
“Trade unions are the legitimate outgrowth of modern society…and industrial conditions,” said Samuel Gompers, the first president of the American Federation of Labor. “They were born of the necessity of workers to protect and defend themselves from encroachment, injustice and wrong.”
Enjoy Labor Day, because many who went before us never had the opportunity.
