Raging over his loss to Joe Biden, President Trump has Gov. Brian Kemp in his crosshairs, who Trump endorsed in 2018. Evidently, Kemp’s regard for the law trumps his allegiance to Trump because he has refused to overturn Georgia’s election result in favor of the president.
I won’t lie. I’m enjoying the Republican food fight. But I also find myself in the curious position of defending Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensberger, both of whom are getting raked over the coals by Trump, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, and Georgia GOP officials, who are threatening to primary Kemp in 2022 for not helping the president steal Georgia’s election.
Here’s the thing: Even if he wanted to, state election law forbids Georgia’s governor from interfering in elections, which are under the direction of Raffensberger. Trump doesn’t care about the law, which has been well documented over the last four years, because he thinks he is the law.
When he was secretary of state, Kemp should have recused himself when he was running for governor. But there’s no statute on the books mandating he has to, so he didn’t. In the runup to the 2018 election, voters were purged en masse and polling places closed at Kemp’s direction. He edged out his Democratic opponent, Stacey Abrams, so perhaps Trump was thinking about that skullduggery when he demanded Kemp intervene on his behalf.
But the governor and Raffensberger have stood firm, as have governors, election officials and state and federal courts in Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Arizona, all of which Biden won.
Meanwhile, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, always cunning, always calculating, appears to have a cynical plan. If he remains leader, he’s going to limit or even prevent COVID-19 relief from reaching struggling Americans, let the economy crater in 2021, then blame it all on Biden.
It’s shocking to contemplate: more shuttered small businesses, more unemployment, more bankruptcies, more evictions, more homelessness, more hungry Americans, and state and local governments crushed for lack of tax revenues. But McConnell knows many Americans have short memories and might forget about the president telling us the virus would magically disappear 10 months ago.
Georgia has a chance to change that trajectory by electing Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff to replace Trump toadies and millionaire inside stock traders Loeffler and Perdue. As the Washington Post noted, at the same time Trump, Perdue and Loeffler are attacking Georgia’s election system, they’re also pleading with their voters to turn out for the runoff Jan. 5 and trust that same system.
Let’s say Warnock and Ossoff are victorious and the Senate is controlled by Democrats. The desperately needed relief will get where it needs to go, but rest assured McConnell and his cohorts will attack Biden and his allies for recklessly adding to the deficit.
Oh, you haven’t heard Senate Republicans talking about the deficit while they’ve been in power?
That’s because they made sure the wealthy and corporations received obscene tax cuts in 2017. At the time, McConnell promised those cuts wouldn’t add to the deficit. But he lied, and now he claims Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid must be cut to reduce the deficit.
Fellow seniors, I hope you got that. You and I will be paying for those massive tax cuts if McConnell gets his way. Thus, votes for Perdue and Loeffler are votes against your own best financial interests.
Those tax cuts have to be repealed and we need a New Deal-scale recovery plan, one that will help small businesses and working families until the nation emerges from the COVID crisis. Democrats want to go big. Republicans don’t. It’s that simple. And it’s more evidence of the economic cataclysm McConnell envisions, the one he can blame on Biden.
The National Review, a 65-year-old bastion of conservative thought, called out the president in a brutal editorial this week titled “Trump’s Disgraceful Endgame.” In the piece, the editors blew up Trump’s claims of a rigged election with undeniable facts and figures.
“The idea, as the Trump team stalwartly maintains, is that the Supreme Court is going to take up this case and issue a game-changing ruling is fantastical,” the editorial noted. “Conservative judges have consistently rejected Trump’s flailing legal appeals, and the justices are unlikely to have a different reaction …
“Trump’s reprehensible tactic has been to attempt, somewhat shamefacedly, to get local Republican officials to block certification of votes. …This has gone nowhere thanks to the honesty and sense of duty of most of the Republicans involved. … ”
Even Attorney General Bill Barr, as reliable a Trump lapdog as there is, declared Tuesday there is no evidence of widespread voting fraud.
Republicans seem to have grown backbones in standing up to Trump, the schoolyard bully. They may get hurt politically, but at least they can sleep at night knowing they did the patriotic thing.
You said "I won't lie", that's all you have done for 4 years. You and reality can't be mentioned in the same sentence anymore. No one is cutting social security, medicare or medicaid, you are trying one of the left's scare tactics. Nancy is the one who has stopped Covid relief to American's by adding all of the pork to every bill she is in favor of. When is Stacey Abram's going to concede the election to Kemp? If Biden gets rid of the corporate tax cuts who do you think is going to pay for that? the answer of course is middle america. I guess your next column will be about the integrity of mail-in voting. No ID no vote is how it should be in this country.
