I’ve long since become inured to Republican dishonesty. Whether it’s Gov. Brian Kemp claiming the state is in the depths of a recession or it’s House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy saying the Internal Revenue Service plans to hire 87,000 armed agents to go after average Americans, deceit seems baked into today’s GOP.
In an op-ed on these pages last week, Kemp told readers “hard workin’ Georgians” (his go-to cliché) will weather his imaginary recession despite bad decisions coming out of Washington.
The governor undoubtedly knows a key marker of recession is high unemployment. But he hopes you don’t know that because in Georgia, the unemployment rate is at an all-time low of 2.8%, according to Kemp’s own labor secretary. Nationally it’s 3.5%.
As for gas prices, Republicans blamed President Biden when they hit five dollars or more a gallon and are now slamming the president for taking credit as gas prices fell 20%. The duplicity never ends with this crowd.
The bad decision coming out of Washington took place in early 2020 when the former guy dismissed the COVID pandemic that eventually crushed the U.S. and foreign economies, resulting in worldwide inflation, supply chain backups, and high energy costs. But Kemp is blaming it all on Biden?
Meantime, Kemp alienated and outraged Georgia’s women voters with his six-week abortion ban. And by the way, unless he’s speaking to evangelicals, you won’t hear the governor utter a word about that terrible legislation between now and election day.
Under Kemp and his GOP good ol’ boys in the statehouse, guns now have more rights than women in Georgia.
As part of the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act – opposed by virtually every Republican – some $80 billion in funding will go to the IRS over 10 years, the goal to collect the billions in taxes the wealthy aren’t paying. But leave it to the radical right to tell voters a demonstrable lie amplified by irresponsible media outlets and online fever swamp dwellers.
The agency says it expects about 50,000 employees to retire over the next five years, so they will need to be replaced. The IRS also has plans to substantially upgrade its online technology and customer service by hiring more personnel to fill those roles.
It’s true the IRS Criminal Investigation division has 2,100 special agents authorized to carry weapons, but the GOP hopes you’ll believe their preposterous falsehood that the number will be increased to 87,000.
Under Republicans, IRS budgets were regularly cut over the last decade, leaving the agency with 16,000 fewer employees in 2021 than it had in 2010. The GOP’s purpose wasn’t to help working families but to make auditing the wealthy and corporations more difficult. The non-partisan Congressional Budget Office estimates the new funding will raise $204 billion in revenues over 10 years.
With Kemp’s bogus recession claim and the IRS agent nonsense, we learn once more just how little respect GOP politicians have for the intelligence of voters.
There’s an image circulating online of a card issued by the Cobb County Sheriff’s Department to Republican senate candidate Herschel Walker identifying him as a “special deputy” and signed by former sheriff Neil Warren. In television ads run by Sen. Raphael Warnock’s supporters, the Cobb sheriff’s department said it has no record of Walker ever being involved with the agency.
I sent an image of the card to the sheriff’s public information office asking for authentication. Sgt. Jeremy Blake got back to me to explain that Warren, a Republican, failed to turn over a list of honorary deputies he appointed to incoming Sherriff Craig Owens, a Democrat. Thus, the department accurately reported it had no record of Walker’s involvement.
Rather than seek the facts, conspiracy theorists claim that the “media” is somehow in cahoots with the sheriff to smear Walker. The former football star does a fine job of smearing himself nearly every time he opens his mouth, which might explain why he’s doing everything he can to avoid debating Warnock.
