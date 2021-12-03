It had been a relaxing week in Cancun, Mexico, and now we were at the airport headed home on one of the busiest travel days of the year. The airport was jammed with folks doing the same, but things were orderly and moved along despite all the COVID precautions, including everyone in masks. The security line was long, but we passed through it quickly with plenty of time to spare.
As always, I found the Mexican nationals manning the various checkpoints helpful and patient. I managed to lose my COVID vaccination card showing I was fully jabbed, but they had a back-up plan that worked just fine.
The mood at the departure gate was convivial, with everyone adhering to safety protocols, vaccinated or not, although by this time, it’s obvious those who aren’t vaccinated want to make some kind of “statement.”
The airline boarding crew made it clear masks would be worn throughout the flight, another sensible precaution in the interest of public safety. All 200 passengers complied. There were no unruly outbursts from over-served knuckleheads lashing out at a professional crew doing their jobs.
If pulled off the plane for criminal behavior, I’m sure it occurred to anyone thinking about a “demonstration” of their “freedom” that the Cancun hoosegow isn’t on the beach.
The flight was just a couple of hours and when we landed in Atlanta, we all headed down to passport control where an extremely long line greeted us. By now, everyone was tired, but we all kept our cool as the procession made its way to the finish line; show your passport, answer a few questions and we were back in Kennesaw within the hour.
I bring this up as a reminder that we all share the same space in time regardless of race, religion, or creed, that our liberty comes with responsibilities and obligations, not the MAGA “if it feels good do it” mantra. Cooperation, understanding, and empathy ensure our peaceful society survives. That’s what I saw during my journey home.
But the shocking uptick in violence on commercial aircraft and airports, on our highways and in our neighborhoods suggest something sinister, a ferocious wildcat that was once safely tied up in a bag until the former guy told his cult to let it out.
“Knock the crap out of them,” he cried at a 2016 campaign event after a few demonstrators were identified.
When, ever, did a candidate for president say such a thing? And what sort of voter thinks it’s acceptable?
Many Americans have grown callous and indifferent to their fellow citizens, especially if we disagree on politics, and it’s shredding the social fabric, the ties that bind us together as a nation. The day we throw out e pluibus unum - out of many, one - we’re through as President Reagan’s “shining city on a hill,” no better than Afghanistan with its warring tribes ripping each other apart over scraps of whatever is left of their country.
On another note, right-wing pundits blame President Biden for the increased price of gasoline because he allegedly “shutdown pipelines.”
This is a lie based on Biden stopping phase four of the Keystone XL pipeline and an Army Corps of Engineers environmental impact review of the L5 pipeline from Canada to the upper Midwest, which is fully functional at present.
The current surge in pricing is driven by the major oil companies cutting back production as demand rises. Thus, the price of gas increases along with oil company profits. This is Capitalism 101. Conservative media hope you don’t know that.
Well, you say, last year gas was a buck fifty a gallon! That’s right, because during the height of the COVID outbreak relatively few consumers were driving. Little demand equals lower prices, Capitalism 102.
Such conservative deception comes as no surprise. Biden must be smeared at all costs because he’s doing his job. There’s a long list of his accomplishments over the last 10 months benefitting average Americans and seniors I could cite, but here are two of the most important:
Since he took office, 5.5 million jobs have been added compared to the 3 million lost under the former guy. He also signed into law a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill that will directly benefit Georgia and Cobb County, creating even more jobs.
(1) comment
Gasoline prices will come down when the Republicans are running this country very soon. Capitalism 103.
