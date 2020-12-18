In many of the wall-to-wall ads blaring on our television screens right now, Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler smear their Democratic opponents Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock as dangerous leftist radicals.
I wondered what’s so “dangerous” about what Ossoff and Warnock want to do for Georgians. And because it’s Christmastime, I also thought about the lessons Jesus Christ taught us.
To be clear, I consider myself a deist, one who believes in a Supreme Being, God if you like, but I don’t agree salvation only comes through Jesus Christ. In my view, salvation comes through our daily acts; are we kind, empathetic and generous? Are we our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers, or are we living in a dog-eat-dog world of the sort Jesus inhabited, the one ruled by brutal Roman emperors who ignored the suffering of their subjects?
Thanks to my late mother, a devout Christian Scientist, I studied the Bible throughout my formative years and particularly the New Testament because the Gospels told of Christ’s healings, which informed the teachings of Mary Baker Eddy, who founded Christian Science. What stuck with me over the years, what I’ve tried to emulate, was Christ’s compassion for “the least of these,” the sick, the poor, the imprisoned.
Jesus was what we call today a “disrupter,” and for that the powers that be persecuted Him. Jesus upset their status quo. He comforted the afflicted and afflicted the comfortable with his “dangerous” radicalism.
Fast-forward to the year of our Lord 2020. Millions are suffering the physical effects of the virus and more than 300,000 have died from COVID-19 complications. As we move into 2021, millions more who’ve lost their jobs will also lose their homes. Food banks are stretched to the limit while many Americans have been forced to spend their savings and retirement funds to get by. Small businesses, the country’s economic backbone, have been shattered.
Yes, a vaccine has been approved, but it will take months to find its way to everyone. Meanwhile, the economic situation remains dire, yet the Republican-led Senate refuses to take the necessary steps to alleviate the human suffering. For that reason alone, Ossoff and Warnock must replace Perdue and Loffler so Democrats regain control and the help so many desperately need will reach them.
Feeding the hungry and housing the destitute, who got that way through no fault of their own, is “radical,” according the Georgia’s GOP senators. In their view, a national crisis not seen in our lifetimes and made worse by a grossly irresponsible president, warrants little government intervention.
The last time conservatives said that was during the Great Depression, and despite fierce Republican resistance, the New Deal was born. Massive government intervention saved America, and Democrats held power for the next two decades.
Perdue and Loeffler don’t want to confront these realties. In fact, Perdue skipped a recent debate with Ossoff to avoid answering for his six-year record. Instead, they have resorted to calling their opponents “dangerous radicals,” saying Ossoff and Warnock want to defund the police and military, take away your private health insurance, and raise taxes on working families, all demonstrably false.
The two GOP senators, meanwhile, cashed in on information obtained a classified congressional briefings — a possible crime — to trade stocks and make themselves richer than they already are. That says it all about their real priority and that of the corrupt lame-duck president they have supported: Leave no millionaire or billionaire behind.
The usual pushback I get is, well, Jesus didn’t want government to step in. Not so. He never commanded how we should care for the sick and the poor. Jesus just wants it done.
This time of year you are probably flooded with appeals for financial support from worthy charities. Likewise, church ministries do their part, not just now, but yearround. The problem is, all the charities and ministries combined can’t begin to fulfill the need, which is why a social safety net, access to quality, affordable health care, and a living wage are so critical.
Ossoff, Warnock and most all Democrats agree. They don’t want to do away with health insurance millions receive through their employers, a lie pushed by their Republican opponents. Like President-elect Joe Biden, they want the Affordable Care Act strengthened.
They also believe the federal government needs to step in with a stimulus package big enough to rescue the millions of desperate Americans barely hanging on and small businesses on the brink of shutting down.
The minimum wage hasn’t been raised in more than a decade and a family can’t live on $7.25 an hour without taxpayer-funded subsidies such as food stamps and housing assistance, which benefit big corporations.
And, no, Democrats won’t raise the taxes of average Americans to pay for these, another Perdue and Loeffler lie.
None of this is “radical,” and I’m pretty sure Jesus of Nazareth would agree. Merry Christmas to all.
(1) comment
I went against my time-honored practice and better judgment and actually read your column today, drawn into it by the word "Jesus" in the headline. Let me give you some advice. The Bible is not a good book, like "Atlas Shrugged" or "Les Miserables" that you read one time and walk away from, remembering it with warmth and a good feeling. It is a guidebook for life, and everyone should be reading it every day and every year (from cover-to-cover). And, everyone should read both the Old and the New Testaments. If you did, you would understand that the Old Testament points toward Jesus Christ, the Gospels tell about His time on earth and His teachings, and the rest of the New Testament looks back on his ministry, taking the belief in His saving grace to the world. You'd also then realize that John 3:16 -- "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life." (NASB) -- is true and that Jesus is the only way. You'd also be surprised that different parts of Scripture speak to you differently every time you read it. Finally, you would understand that what you've come to believe -- that Kevin Foley and his gut feel -- is not the answer to Kennesaw's, Georgia's, and the world's problems. You have a forum. I pray you start using it for good.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.