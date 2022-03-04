Ukraine won its independence after the breakup of the Soviet Union. Since then, it has developed into a democracy-loving, peaceful society. It hasn’t been easy living next door to Russia, but Ukraine has survived and thrived up until last week when Russian President Vladmir Putin invaded.
What Putin apparently thought would be a pushover quickly devolved into a bloody slog with no end in sight.
Putin reportedly convinced himself Ukrainians would welcome his troops who he first called “peacekeepers.” A week later Russians were indiscriminately slaughtering civilians after it became clear Ukrainians were not going to roll over for Putin. Instead, led by their heroic president, Volodymyr Zelensky, average Ukrainians are taking up arms in a determined resistance.
Putin isn’t a “genius,” as the former guy characterized him. Nor is he to be “admired” as 2024 presidential hopeful Mike Pompeo declared. He’s a world class state terrorist dragging his nation into a deep, dark hole from which it may never escape. Already, the rest of the free world has aligned against Putin and Democrats and most Republicans are united in their condemnation of the Russian president.
The Russian economy is cratering, Putin and his inner circle of kleptocrats have had their assets frozen, Russian airlines are effectively grounded, elite Russian athletes are shut down, and many Russians have taken to the streets in protest at great personal risk.
Thus, Putin’s gambit has backfired badly. Under President Biden, NATO, disparaged and undermined by our ex-president, is four-square behind Ukraine as is the European Union. If Putin’s aggression should cross the border into a neighboring country, say Moldova or Poland – both NATO members – Article Five of the NATO charter could be invoked: an attack on one is an attack on all.
What might follow would likely be World War III, with the U.S. and its NATO allies fighting Russian forces. Pray it doesn’t come to that, but it’s a very real possibility given Putin’s depraved behavior.
Speaking of depraved behavior, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-14), the Cobb County Republican Party’s belle of the ball, appeared last week at a white nationalist gathering in Orlando.
Founded by right wing extremist Nick Fuentes, an unapologetic racist and anti-Semite, his America First Political Action Conference invited Greene to speak to its members, which she gladly did, telling them she knows what it’s like to be “cancelled.”
The 23-year-old Fuentes and his bunch of neo-Nazis need to be cancelled in the same way the old school segregationists were cancelled; in the same way Hitler was cancelled; in the same way Putin will eventually be cancelled. And, by the way, at Fuentes’ Orlando conference, both Hitler and Putin were lustily cheered by attendees.
MTG, naturally, claimed she was unaware of what AFPAC represented. That didn’t stop Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy from rebuking her, saying the Republican Party has no place for racism and anti-Semitism. As always, however, there were no consequences for MTG.
Then Greene further embarrassed herself and her district when she joined fellow freshman member of the GOP’s crazy caucus, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, to heckle Biden during his State of the Union address as he called for more help for America’s veterans.
Don’t hold your breath if you’re waiting for the Cobb GOP to condemn Greene, who showed up last month at one of the party’s get togethers to trash Democrats. “Ladies and gentlemen,” chirped Cobb GOP chair Salleigh Grubbs, “this is how it’s done.”
What’s not getting done is anything to benefit MTG’s 14th Congressional District, which now includes part of Cobb County.
Asked recently by a reporter how her constituents are benefitting by her representation, she said, “Well, we’re gonna put America first. We’re going to secure our borders and stop fentanyl coming across the border. What we’re going to be doing is we’re going to be trying to bring jobs back to America instead of them being overseas. They need to be in our country, and they need to be in my district. And then we’re going to be doing everything we can to stop this Democrat communist agenda.”
In other words, if she’s re-elected, her constituents can expect two more years of the same boneheaded grandstanding they saw during Greene’s first term.
The Republican Party, including Cobb’s local organization, owns Greene and her toxic rhetoric. They opened the door to racists like Nick Fuentes. They set the stage for incivility, hostility, and political violence. Beyond any of that, I don’t know what Republicans stand for.
Putin had a lot to do with instilling what passes for political discourse in America today, which is perhaps where he got the idea that Americans are more interested in destroying their own democracy instead of standing up to his assault on democracy in Ukraine. In people like Greene, Putin has found his useful idiots.
