What a disgraceful, ugly end to President Donald Trump’s corrupt regime. I’ve been around 67 years and never, ever did I think I would witness what I saw Wednesday afternoon when a violent MAGA mob, egged on by the president and his minions, stormed and ransacked the United States Capitol.
January 6, 2021, is a day that will live in infamy, a betrayal of all of the democratic values we Americans are supposed to honor and a scathing indictment of Trump and his supporters.
I have to admit, I was surprised. Trump has walked up to the fascist line a number of times, but he never really crossed it. For example, he might have canceled the 2020 election, something he considered but never did.
Joe Biden won going away, but rather than accept that result, Trump and his seditious cult of personality decided it must be violently contested. They didn’t even try to hide their disdain for all that this country stands for, the principles for which millions of Americans gave their lives.
It was all right out there in the open Wednesday, thousands of flag-waving Trumpists crashing into the Capitol, where Vice President Mike Pence was trying to certify the Electoral College votes in his role as Senate president. Pence, his life endangered, had to be whisked out of the Senate chamber by the Secret Service.
In the midst of the chaos he incited, Trump ironically tweeted, “We’re the party of law and order.”
“Donald Trump caused this insurrection with lies and conspiracy theories about the election being rigged against him,” Scott Jennings, a former Bush 43 official, told Politico. “The election was not stolen but this madness was fomented by the president and his top advisers.”
Guns were drawn inside the Capitol and blood was spilled, all in the name of Donald J. Trump. We saw horrific scenes reminiscent of fly-blown banana republics, but not America, where the peaceful transfer of power makes our nation a beacon of democracy, the gold standard of self-rule.
When we forsake that, my friends, we are lost as a nation.
If there was a silver lining to this tragic day, Pence returned to the Senate chamber after the rioters were cleared and swiftly certified Biden’s election as the 46th president. Meanwhile, the Rev. Raphael Warnock made history by becoming Georgia’s first Black U.S. senator while John Ossoff unseated David Perdue, giving Democrats control of the Senate.
It’s cold comfort because Wednesday’s events demonstrate just how broken and sick this country is after four years of Trump’s irresponsible, reckless, divisive tenure. Biden has to hope the president’s supporters in Congress come to their senses and work with his new administration to heal the nation.
