I have a conservative friend who loves running through his various right wing websites and blasting out anything that he believes will “own the libs.” I doubt he reads what he sends. He just likes the headlines and I guess I’m supposed to feel discouraged.
I don’t, so I just delete most of whatever I receive because the posts from Daily Caller, Western Journal, RedState and so forth aren’t in any way balanced or even factual. They present that which affirms the conservative recipients’ political biases to prompt clicks and shares.
The real issues of the day are largely ignored and replaced with silly stuff like Hunter Biden’s laptop. It’s mindless nonsense that I liken to a steady diet of candy corn in place of nutritious food. It satisfies the consumer of this propaganda in the moment, but it is more unhealthy than they could imagine.
Owning the libs is not a political strategy. The idea is to win converts to your side.
Proof came in the 2020 election cycle when owning the libs cost conservatives the White House, Senate and House of Representatives. Voters – shoppers if you will – went through the conservative store and found only a few bags of candy corn.
Meantime, up the street, Democrats stocked their shelves with a variety of real ideas and the benefits are manifesting themselves.
Since taking office, President Biden has added nearly two million jobs. The Justice Department is suing Georgia over what it calls unconstitutional voter suppression legislation. COVID contagions and deaths are dropping. The economy grew by a robust 6.4% annual rate in the first quarter of 2021. Immigrant families, cruelly separated by the previous administration, are being reunited.
Conservatives know every Biden success exposes GOP failures, but they continue to sell candy corn anyway, whether it’s the former guy’s Big Lie, denouncing critical race theory, or demanding Vice President Kamala Harris visit the southern border and then attacking her when she did.
What Republicans are good at is coming up with solutions in search of problems.
Gov. Brian Kemp’s voter suppression legislation is one example. Another is the law Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed last week that would require faculty, staff and students at the state’s colleges and universities to register their political views with the government. DeSantis claims this unconstitutional legislation will promote more diverse thought on campuses when, in fact, its real aim is to put a damper on political thought and speech conservatives don’t like.
In Texas, Republicans have also made voting more difficult, but starting in September you can openly carry your handgun or keep it concealed without a permit, this during a gun violence epidemic.
These and other GOP hijinks serve to distract from what our elected leaders should really be doing, that is, creating conditions that permit all Americans to enjoy life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. That means things like paying workers a livable wage, access to quality, affordable healthcare, and kids attending well-funded public schools.
Conservatives oppose these and many other Democratic initiatives. When they are not dreaming up irrelevant nonsense or ridiculous conspiracy theories, their solution to virtually every problem facing average working families is more and deeper tax cuts for the 1% and corporations.
That is the Republican way. They never ask Democrats, what can we do to help America? It happened in 2009 when President Obama took office as the nation was experiencing an economic meltdown not seen since the Great Depression, and again in 2021.
With Biden in the White House addressing the economic fallout from the worst pandemic in a century and proposing a sweeping infrastructure package, he struck a compromise with Republican negotiators last week that GOP leaders now want to derail.
Despite conservative resistance, 6 out of 10 Republicans support Biden’s $1.2 trillion plan, according to a new Yahoo News/YouGov survey, perhaps explaining a recent Fox News poll that put Biden’s job approval at 56%.
It would appear many Republican voters are tired of being fed a steady diet of GOP candy corn and are instead consuming the healthy fare Democrats are offering.
