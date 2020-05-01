President Trump ended his coronavirus task force briefings last Friday. The decision came a day after he suggested disinfectant might be injected into the human body to treat the disease.
By Monday, however, the briefings were back on, a nationally televised stage too seductive for Trump, who must really be missing his self-indulgent rallies.
Words matter when they come out of the POTUS’ mouth. That’s why previous presidents carefully measured what they said and how they said it. Not Trump. As with the disinfectant head-scratcher, it’s always stream of consciousness with him. He says whatever pops into his addled head no matter how preposterous, dishonest or, in this case, lethal.
What the president seems to expect is for reporters covering the White House to go easy on him. He wants them to present only the positive and disregard the negative. He certainly doesn’t want to answer any tough questions, which frequently come as a result of what Trump has previously said or done.
When a correspondent asked him about his disinfectant idea, he might have simply said he misspoke. Instead, he angrily declared he was being sarcastic. The video shows he clearly wasn’t. When questioned recently about who told him he has “total authority” over state governors, as he claimed, Trump berated the reporter instead of saying he’d been mistaken.
There are many other examples I could cite; the list is long of Trump’s denials, deflections and deceit when confronted with legitimate questions from accomplished reporters.
Most every past president accepted the White House press is there to report on, analyze and criticize his performance, fairly or unfairly. President Obama was regularly and harshly blasted by the conservative media, but seldom complained. In contrast, Trump constantly whines that he’s not treated “fairly” by the “corrupt” mainstream media.
What he means by fairly, I suppose, is that he should be showered with accolades for his imaginary successes. If not, he’ll do the showering. According to a New York Times report, Trump congratulated himself on his botched response to COVID-19 at least 600 times since the outbreak began.
Apparently, the media should ignore the one million infections, the nearly 60,000 dead, all the Trump lies, nepotism, corruption, incompetence and leadership failures and present their audiences North Korea-style propaganda that casts Trump as America’s infallible Dear Leader. But that’s not how a real democratic republic works. In this one, the press is the only constitutionally protected profession. Its purpose is to keep us informed about what elected officials are doing in our names and with our tax dollars.
As in any job, mistakes get made and political bias can creep into straight news reporting. Having worked as a reporter, I know responsible media correct their mistakes and good editors always look out for opinion masquerading as straight news. There are also editorial boards with opinions and commentators like me with whom you’re free to agree or not.
Nevertheless, a recent Ipsos poll found 43% of conservatives believe Trump should have the power to shut down news media outlets. That’s what despots do, something the Founders knew all too well and why they safeguarded a free and independent press.
What they also hoped was the citizenry would be well informed, but they could have never imagined the proliferation of online media platforms we have today. Many offer factual information, but many more deal in disinformation and conspiracy theories, affirming the prejudices of any given audience.
I don’t expect anyone in the aforementioned 43% — which coincides closely with Trump’s current approval number — to be discerning consumers of news, people who consider a wide variety of credible media sources before forming their opinions. If these folks believe Trump should arbitrarily punish media he doesn’t like, they really prefer a dictator to a democratically elected president.
When he was a colorful Manhattan real estate developer, Trump enjoyed a symbiotic relationship with the tabloid press, which promoted his self-styled image as a business savant and bon vivant. It was mostly harmless and it sold newspapers.
He doesn’t have that luxury as president. The intense, suffocating heat is always on. You’re in a glaring media spotlight all the time. Every word you utter and every action you take or don’t take goes under a microscope.
It was one thing bragging to a gossip columnist about your latest skyscraper or your sexual prowess. It’s another to convince the public you’re a “very stable genius” when the media accurately reports you think consuming household disinfectant might be a cure for COVID-19.
Being president is not for everyone, as Harry Truman noted with his famous quote headlining this column. Truman was subjected to withering criticism from the media and his political opponents throughout his presidency, but he took it in stride because, as he also said, the buck stopped on his desk.
Trump obviously can’t stand the heat, so why is he in the kitchen?