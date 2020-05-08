A President Trump-loving friend of mine was making much of Joe Biden being accused of sexual assault 27 years ago by a former Senate aide, Tara Reade. I asked him if that was a debate he really wanted to have given the many women who have credibly accused Trump of sexual misconduct. Then there’s Trump’s own admission he sexually assaulted women on the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape.
After the allegation against Biden came to light a month ago, the former vice president initially remained silent, letting his campaign handle the issue. It concerned me that he was avoiding the topic until last Friday, when Biden appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” to categorically deny Reade’s accusation
Immediately following Biden’s appearance, the president’s surrogates were all over cable news demanding transparency from the presumptive Democratic nominee.
I ask again: Is that a debate Republicans want to have given Trump’s total lack of transparency? His administration has hidden virtually everything Congress needs in order to conduct constitutionally mandated Executive Branch oversight, including the president’s tax returns and financial records.
Ironically, Trump went to bat for Biden. In “sticking up” for him, as Trump told Fox News recently, “All of a sudden you become a wealthy guy, you’re a famous guy, then you become president. And people that you’ve never seen, that you’ve never heard of, make charges. I would just say to Joe Biden, just go out and fight it.”
Other Republicans bemoaned the “double standard” applied by Democrats who demanded Trump’s and Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s accusers be believed but now defend Biden or say Reade’s is a phony accusation. Reade also said she filed a written complaint and the Biden team responded by demanding that if it exists in the National Archives or Senate records, it should be released to the media. The vice presidential papers Biden gave the University of Delaware, he added, contain no personnel files.
While several people have come forward to back up Reade, those to whom she reported in 1993 said she never complained to them as she has claimed.
“She did not come to me, I would have remembered if she had, and I do not remember her,” Ted Kaufman, Biden’s chief of staff at the time told ABC News. “I would have well remembered her if she had come to me with this.”
Reade was supposed to appear on Fox News Sunday last weekend but abruptly canceled, adding more intrigue to this lurid saga. Anyway, there’s plenty of hypocrisy to go around for both Republicans and Democrats, but the real question is, do voters actually care about any of this, especially now?
“For many years, these sorts of allegations would kill off a candidacy, partly because people didn’t know all the gory details about everybody else,” said Larry Sabato, director of the University of Virginia’s Center for Politics told USA Today. “That’s gone. It tells you it doesn’t matter. What makes that even more true is the pandemic and the economic collapse. That’s all people care about. They’re focused on what’s happening in their lives, and right now it’s a disaster.”
Thus, accusations of sexual impropriety seem irrelevant at a time when folks are facing unemployment, financial ruin, food insecurity and the threat of being infected with a deadly virus. So, if there’s a real scandal, it’s how the Trump administration failed to act when the White House was repeatedly warned by national intelligence and public health officials about what was coming beginning in early January.
If there’s a real scandal, it’s Trump downplaying the outbreak through February and March after being warned. Now that COVID-19 is here, the death toll is rapidly approaching 100,000 and could double by June, according to a CDC report this week, the president is desperately rewriting the history of his failed response.
If there’s a real scandal, it’s Trump’s refusal to allow his COVID-19 task force experts, including Dr. Anthony Fauci, to testify before the House of Representatives, a co-equal branch of government.
If there’s a real scandal, it’s FEMA confiscating desperately needed personal protection equipment from states that purchased it.
If there’s a real scandal, it’s Trump threatening to withhold pandemic financial aid to blue states.
If there’s a real scandal, it’s Trump’s rush to re-open the economy despite ominous warnings that doing so will risk many more infections and deaths.
If there’s a real scandal, it’s safely quarantined Republican politicians and conservative media blowhards telling Americans more deaths are a small price to pay to save the economy (they mean Trump’s re-election).
If there’s a real scandal, it’s Trump winding down the COVID-19 task force just as his own experts predict a serious spike in infections and deaths over the next 60 days.
In the scandal-riddled Trump administration there are many more outrages I could tick off, but, sure, let’s talk about an unproven charge of sexual misconduct against Joe Biden. That’s what’s really important right now.