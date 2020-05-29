I read with interest Paul Harvey’s “If I were the devil” commentary presented by my fellow MDJ columnist and friend Dick Yarbrough recently. The famous conservative radio personality was always entertaining but his “devil” observations are particularly ironic today. Not to one-up Harvey, but here’s my update:
If I were the devil, I would get George W. Bush elected (sort of) and then visit 9/11 on America knowing President Bush and Vice President Dick Cheney would use it as an excuse to attack a country that had nothing to do with what happened on that September morning in 2001.
If I were the devil, the invasion of Iraq would destabilize the Middle East and result in a decade-long war costing the lives of nearly 7,000 American servicemen and women in search of non-existent WMD Bush and Cheney claimed were there.
If I were the devil, more American servicemen and women would be sent to Afghanistan to fight and die and they’d still be there after nearly 20 years.
If I were the devil, the anti-American sentiment resulting from the Iraq war would produce even more terrorists and give birth to ISIS, which would slaughter Christians, Yazidis, and other religious minorities throughout the region.
If I were the devil, after Americans elected the first African American president, I’d have someone claim Barack Obama wasn’t a citizen and use the lie as a means of attracting political support.
If I were the devil, Obama’s political opponents would stand in the way of his efforts to repair the economy.
If I were the devil, I’d prevent the full implementation of Obamacare, denying uninsured Americans access to health care.
If I were the devil, Obama would be subjected to racially charged and dishonest attacks throughout his two scandal-free terms.
If I were the devil, intelligent people in America would elect (sort of) a failed businessman and successful con artist for president.
If I were the devil, I would create the illusion that those who voted for Donald Trump had made a good decision despite his scandal-ridden administration.
If I were the devil, I’d lull Americans into a sense of false economic security and then bring a plague not just to America but the entire world, killing hundreds of thousands and destroying economies.
If I were the devil, the plague would be ignored and downplayed by Trump when it could have been mitigated early.
If I were the devil, I’d have Trump tell Americans they should ignore medical science and go back to work even if doing so costs more lives.
If I were the devil, conservative media outlets would amplify Trump’s lies and conspiracy theories to fool the gullible and willfully ignorant.
If I were the devil, Trump would project his own failures on those leaders who oppose him, calling them “sick,” “dumb,” “fraud” and “incompetent.”
If I were the devil, Trump would exploit racism and tribalism to help get himself re-elected.
If I were the devil, weapons of war would be easily available to the deranged.
If I were the devil, the Trump administration would demonize desperate immigrants looking for a better life and lock up their children in cages.
If I were the devil, all Muslims would be characterized as potential terrorists while Trump calls violent white supremacists “very good people.”
If I were the devil, Trump would say his response to the plague and his presidency were huge successes despite all the evidence to the contrary, and many would actually believe him.
If I were the devil, Trump and Republicans would cut down the social safety net just when it’s most needed, denying even food assistance and medical care to the disadvantaged.
If I were the devil, evangelical Christians who should shun Trump for his well-documented moral and ethical sins would instead excuse and embrace him.
If I were the devil, reverence for Jesus Christ’s teachings would be ignored and even scorned.
If I were the devil, Trump would demand houses of worship reopen where congregants would be exposed to my deadly plague.
If I were the devil, Trump would tell Americans not to believe the evidence of their eyes and ears and to trust only him to tell the truth despite his nearly 18,000 lies and misleading statements since taking office.
If I were the devil, lust for money and power would define America’s modern conservative political movement at the expense of the greater national good.
Paul Harvey’s original commentary took aim at the so-called cultural decline of America, but it overlooked modern movements of conscience, things like racial and income inequality, LGBTQ rights, the separation of church and state, freedom of expression and so on.
He wanted to evoke a “Mayberry” America that never existed by suggesting the devil was somehow at work destroying “traditional values.”
That’s if you believe there is a devil. I don’t. I do believe there are extraordinarily wicked men doing extraordinarily evil things.
Good day.