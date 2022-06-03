I’m sick of “thoughts and prayers.” I’m tired of the bogus arguments about mental health or violent video games and movies or “our nation needs to turn to God” or “now’s not the time to discuss gun safety” or “don’t politicize the massacre” or “what about Chicago” or “guns protect us from the government” or, the most bogus of all, “guns don’t kill people…”.
I grieve for the families burying those 19 little bodies, and I rage at those who believe their right to own weapons of war trumps the right of those young children and their two teachers in Uvalde, Texas to live their lives.
The Black Creek, Georgia company, Daniel Defense, which made and sold the assault rifle the Uvalde gunman used to murder the kids and teachers, had the unmitigated gall to post a “thoughts and prayers” message on its web site in the wake of the Uvalde butchery.
The National Rifle Association and the gun makers like Daniel count on short attention spans as do their GOP lickspittles in Congress. Here’s why: it’s all about the Benjamins and if that means little kids are blown apart by high velocity bullets, that’s the price of freedom, right?
The script is all too familiar. Spineless Republican politicians in Congress will lay low, mumbling meaningless pro-gun talking points and hoping we all move on quickly, so those dead kids and teachers are soon in the rear-view mirror.
If you think the NRA is on the right side of history, you need to see the crime scene photographs in which the bodies of little children struck by assault rifle bullets are reportedly disfigured beyond recognition. That’s what could happen to your child or grandchild, your niece or nephew, your wife or husband.
A remote possibility, you say? I guarantee you those parents in Uvalde thought the same thing as they were tucking their kids into bed the night before what was left of their bodies were placed in bags.
By now you can probably tell I’m mad. That’s because I wrote a virtually identical column nearly 10 years ago after 20 five- and six-year-old babies and six teachers were slaughtered in their Newtown, Connecticut elementary school at Christmastime by a sick gunman. I thought that heinous massacre would be an inflection point; surely the gun lobby and the politicians in their pay would come to their senses and enact gun safety legislation.
Nothing happened, not even passing universal background checks, supported by the vast majority of Americans then and now.
In fact, the gun lobby has made sure it’s even easier in many states and especially Texas for any psychopath to walk into any gun store, purchase any assault weapon and as much ammo as he wants, then proceed to the nearest school and open fire.
The NRA disgracefully went ahead with its convention in Houston last week despite the Uvalde shooting just 300 miles away. There, after useless thoughts and prayers for the victims, Texas GOP Sen. Ted Cruz and the former guy repeated the “good guy with a gun” nonsense, ignoring the fact that the shooter held off the school’s armed guards with his assault weapon.
The ex-president capped off his speech by intoning the names of the dead kids, which he could barely pronounce, before dancing a little jig to an R&B tune. If, by now, you don’t understand this fraud lacks a soul, I feel sorry for you.
Numerous Uvalde cops arrived within minutes of the shooting. But as parents congregated begging police to do something, they stood around while waiting for federal support, which arrived more than an hour later, too late to save those kids and their teachers.
A police spokesman later explained the Uvalde cops didn’t want to confront the killer because they could have been shot.
I have no problem with sporting arms, target rifles and pistols, and guns for home protection in the hands of responsible owners. But an assault rifle has just one purpose: to kill as many people as possible as fast as possible. That’s what happened in Uvalde last week and in Buffalo just 10 days earlier.
If we do nothing this time, a massacre of innocents will happen again, be it at a school, a supermarket, or a movie theater. Then, more thoughts and prayers and more gun lobby BS. It’s tragic, the right-wing media apologists will sadly say, but let’s all just move on.
Rinse and repeat.
This is a symptom of a very sick society. And the toxin poisoning the body politic is gun industry cash funneled to most Republicans and a handful of Democrats. Rarely in the developed world do these atrocities take place. But in America, mass shootings are shamefully all too common.
As civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer said at the 1964 Democratic National Convention, “I’m sick and tired of being sick and tired.”
