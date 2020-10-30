Remember President Trump’s signature promise in 2016? “I will build a great, great wall on our southern border, and I will make Mexico pay for that wall. Mark my words.”
I marked and it hasn’t happened. It will never happen. But it’s what many voted for, hollow words just like “drain the swamp” of D.C. corruption, “beautiful health care” to replace the Affordable Care Act, and “I’ll eliminate the national debt in eight years.”
After the 2016 election, I wrote duplicity was all we could expect from this shameless reprobate. We should now accept the results, I noted, and sit back for what is going to be the mother of all audience participation reality shows.
That’s exactly what unfolded. A self-proclaimed world of success based on alternative facts; a Potemkin village of unfulfilled promises and bald-faced lies. Back then I made some predictions on how bad things would get, but I completely underestimated the depths of Trump’s depravity or his eagerness to destroy our democratic republic to satisfy his lust for power.
I wrote then: Trump will govern the way he campaigned; without the pesky preparation, by his gut, and playing to the crowd for a raucous round of cheers. Once he’s in office and has to actually start making good, however, we’ll see the back-pedaling.
I was right. No wall. Rampant Trump crony corruption. No health care plan. Ballooning national debt. But we do have an unchecked COVID pandemic.
Trump knew what was coming in late January, but did he warn and prepare Americans? Did he head off what turned into the worst health and economic catastrophe in 100 years?
Of course not.
Instead, he gathered a group of GOP elites to warn them the markets would be taking a big hit when the scope of the virus was fully understood. Meanwhile, Trump repeatedly told you COVID would magically disappear.
Except, more than 225,000 people have died of the disease and almost 9 million U.S. cases have been recorded and the virus is spreading faster than ever, say experts.
The White House has quit trying to contain COVID. It’s too much trouble for Trump to lead when strong, decisive leadership is needed most, and this president is nothing if not indolent. He reportedly spends most of his time in his residence watching and tweeting Fox News baloney while avoiding the Oval Office.
The job of POTUS has simply been too much for this weak, whiny, unstable little man enabled by craven Republicans in Congress, including Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, both of whom cashed in on the COVID early warning.
None of this should sit well with those who took Trump at his word that he’d be a change agent, but his base has metastasized into a cult of personality, worshiping a charlatan unworthy of their blind devotion.
A lifelong Democrat, Trump ran for president in the guise of conservative outsider after he saw the publicity his bogus Obama birth certificate jihad generated. As he did with the rubes Trump University fleeced or the Atlantic City casino investors he flimflammed, Trump told his followers what they wanted to hear in the most vilely offensive, in-your-face, racially charged terms.
Sadly, it proved to be a winning pitch, especially among white working class, senior, and even evangelical voters, a number of whom died of the virus after casting their 2016 ballots for Trump.
So here we are in 2020 on the eve of another presidential election. There is nothing on the president’s resume that recommends a second term. Zero. His only “accomplishments” are the massive tax cut he passed in 2017 to benefit himself, the 1%, and huge corporations at a cost of $1.5 trillion, and two stolen SCOTUS nominations.
We also know Trump owes at least $461 million and as much as $1 billion — but to whom? No reputable bank would lend him a dime after his multiple bankruptcies, so who guaranteed his loans?
Why has Trump fought so hard to prevent the release of his personal tax returns? What’s he hiding?
Beyond serving as Trump’s role model, why the bromance with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin? Trump has never condemned the ex-KGB officer, not even after Putin put a bounty on the heads of American troops in Afghanistan.
How did all those convicted criminals get that close to the president?
How is it Trump had a campaign war chest of nearly $1 billion and was running out of money with a month to go to Election Day?
There are many more unanswered questions, but remember this: for the first time in our nation’s history, an impeached president is on the ballot as the Republican Party’s leader. That Trump is running with the blessing of the GOP is a scandal unto itself.
I recall a pundit saying the Trump presidency would present a stress test for this nation. We’ll find out next week if we passed it.
