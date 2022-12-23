Just when I was ready to write something warm and fuzzy about Christmas, leave it to the former guy to make a mockery of the season with his “MAJOR ANNOUNCEMENT” last week that ended up being “digital collector cards” at $99 a pop.
At least you got something tangible from Ron Popeil when you received your pocket fishing rod, or even from Mike Lindell when UPS delivers one of his pillows. But not from the ex-president, whose collection of non-fungible tokens present the former leader of the free world in a variety of guises that would make The Village People jealous.
There he is as a ripped superhero with laser beams shooting out of his eyes; as a spaceman; as a Top Gun fighter jock; as a NASCAR driver; as a wild west sheriff in a duster; and my favorite, the one-term, twice-impeached former guy riding a blue elephant, mascot of the Republican Party (shouldn’t the poor beast be red?).
If by now, gentle reader, you didn’t know this guy is a shameless conman with a penchant for shaking down his own supporters for their hard-earned dollars, all doubt should be gone.
“It’s like QAnon meets QVC,” quipped talk show host Jimmy Kimmel.
Once there were his steaks, university, vodka, casino, hotel, and airline — all dead and buried — but now here’s his new scam just in time for the holiday season. In fact, the grinchy grifter who keeps on grifting tells the viewers of his video the NFTs make a great grift ... I mean gift.
Oh, you don’t know what an NFT is? In short, it’s digital funny money with no underlying value other than the owner’s fantasy that his NFT is valuable. Meanwhile, the dollar bill I have here is backed by the “full faith and credit” of the United States.
Think of baseball trading cards. Is a rookie Mickey Mantle card in mint condition worth thousands of dollars? We’re talking about a little piece of cardboard after all, and you don’t even get the slab of bubble gum. Its value is only in the mind of the collector.
The Treasury Department’s financial stability watchdog says fraud is rampant in the ailing crypto markets, so no wonder the ex-president is all in with his digital trading card grift. “There’s a sucker born every minute,” P.T. Barnum allegedly said and, sure enough, there was a run on the former guy’s NFTs, according to Coin Desk, which monitors crypto transactions. By last Friday, the collection was sold out, generating a multi-million windfall for you know who.
This would all be hilarious if it wasn’t so pathetic, the majesty and dignity of the office of the president of the United States of America reduced to an embarrassingly cheesy infomercial flogging a product so worthless it makes a ChiaPet look like a must-have household accessory.
The good news is, we likely won’t have to suffer this buffoon much longer as his multiple legal problems approach critical mass. The bipartisan House Select Committee completed its report this week and unanimously referred to the Justice Department four crimes they say the former guy committed before and during the Jan. 6 violent insurrection. Meanwhile, DOJ Special Counsel Jack Smith is closing in fast on the stolen secret documents.
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has paraded the ex-president’s confidants before her special grand jury, including Gov. Brian Kemp, Rudy Giuliani, and Sen. Lindsay Graham, building her election tampering case.
His company was recently convicted of 17 counts of tax fraud in a New York civil case and the Manhattan DA is now considering reopening his criminal investigation of the former guy.
In his new book, “The Trump Files,” local author Jack Hassard, a former professor of science education at Georgia State University, has published a collection of the many blogs he wrote documenting the ex-president’s one term in office. Hassard notes the rampant corruption we saw throughout his presidency began on day one.
“He is corrupting his office in a direct way by refusing to put his business interests in a blind trust,” wrote Hassard just after the 2016 election. “By doing so, and by insisting on his children both running the business and getting classified information, he is using the presidency to make himself incredibly wealthy.”
Six years later, the grift goes on, the alleged billionaire down to begging his supporters for $99 to receive intangible digital comic book images of himself costumed like a clown.
I ask you, conservatives, would GOP Presidents Ronald Reagan, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, or any of their advisors even think of a scam like this?
Try to have a Merry Christmas.
