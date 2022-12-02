You mean to tell me, Republicans, that in all the great state of Georgia, the best Black conservative candidate you could find to contest Raphael Warnock’s Senate seat is Herschel Walker?
Thankfully, we’re coming down the home stretch of the endless media ads for both candidates and by now we know Warnock and Walker. What really astonishes me, however, is the depths to which Republicans will sink to foist a completely unqualified and unprepared Walker on Georgians.
The former football star, whose exploits are more than 40 years in the past, evidently suffers from chronic traumatic encephalopathy or CTE: brain damage from concussions because Walker presents many of the known symptoms of CTE.
“The individuals with CTE had manifested two groups of symptoms during their lives: cognitive symptoms and behavioral symptoms,” wrote Dr. Eugene Rubin in Psychology Today, citing a study of deceased former NFL players. “Most of these individuals eventually experienced both groups of symptoms, including memory problems, attentional problems, and executive function difficulties, often progressed to dementia.”
In the late ‘70s and early ‘80s when Walker played, little was known about the long-term effects of head trauma among football players. Unlike today, helmets did the bare minimum to protect the player. Getting one’s “bell rung” was part of the game. You shook it off, took a snort of smelling salts, and went back in.
Today, football has medical protocols in which a player exhibiting signs of a concussion is held back from playing. I don’t doubt Walker was concussed on many occasions as a college and professional player.
“The behavioral symptoms were not subtle,” Dr. Rubin continues. “Eighty-seven percent of those with behavioral symptoms demonstrated impulsivity, 63% depressive symptoms, 55% apathy, 54% anxiety, 53% hopelessness, 55% explosivity, 45% verbal violence, 37% physical violence, and 36% suicidality.”
According to his ex-wife and his adult son, Walker checks most of these behavioral boxes.
The only reason Walker has made it this far is the endorsement he received from the former guy, who believes celebrities make great political candidates. He appears to have forgotten he lost to President Biden in 2020, that his hand-picked Senate candidate, TV huckster Dr. Oz, was beaten in Pennsylvania, and that Kari Lake, a former TV news anchor who ran for Arizona governor, was rejected by voters.
Republicans know theirs is a party in disarray, with the Walker candidacy but another sign of the dysfunction plaguing the GOP. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell saw it coming when he lamented the lack of “quality candidates” in the 2022 election cycle. Certainly, he had Hershel Walker in mind when he said that.
Today the Republican big (circus) tent is full of frustrated MAGA types screaming at school board officials, Proud Boys, Oath Keepers and 3 Percenters, racists, “sovereign citizens”, anti-Semites, homophobes, book banners, insurrectionists, neo-Nazis, Christian nationalists, right-wing media crackpots, election deniers, and a House of Representatives clown car featuring Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert.
An MDJ letter writer this week wondered what happened to the Red Wave the GOP all but guaranteed before claiming voters were lazy and eat too much. No, what happened was, moderate Republicans and independents looked inside that GOP tent and fled in droves.
Did Republicans get the message? Of course not. They want to add yet another performer to their misbegotten freak show, a former football player with a history of violence, who pathologically lies, and who is quite likely impaired by CTE.
But never mind any of that, say Gov. Brian Kemp, and Senators Lindsay Graham (R-SC) and Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Walker is a perfect fit for Georgia, they declare, which only demonstrates their contempt for the intelligence of the state’s voters and most especially its Black voters.
