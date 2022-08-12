The Conservative Political Action Committee, aka CPAC, should change its name to the Clowncar Political Action Committee.
It staged its annual confab last week in Dallas and the featured speakers weren’t serious conservative thought leaders. Instead, it was the Hungarian fascist dictator and Tucker Carlson pal Viktor Orban, MAGA Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, and Matt Gaetz, along the MyPillow huckster and election denier Mike Lindell and, of course, the ex-president, who never misses an opportunity to whine for 90 minutes about his landslide election loss.
Orban, who has crushed all opposition in his small country of 10 million, got a standing ovation, which should suggest to you where American conservatism is headed today if, in fact, the Clowncar Political Action Committee represents rank and file conservative and independent voters, which I doubt.
I tried, I really tried to hear anything that sounded like policy proposals put forward that might benefit average Americans. But all I heard was grievance, Christian nationalism, white nationalism, and more grievances.
As all that phony CPAC pearl clutching was going on, we learned more than 500,000 jobs were added to the economy in July, nearly double the estimate; unemployment is now 3.5%; the lead economist at the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office said it’s too early to say recession; and gas prices, a key inflation driver, have fallen for two straight months as supply catches up with demand.
Oh yeah, and as of this writing, the Democrat’s Inflation Reduction Act is poised to be signed into law.
The legislation aims to curb inflation by reducing the deficit, raising revenues by $739 billion, and spending $433 billion on energy and environmental initiatives, extending the Affordable Care Act, with $300 billion going to the budget deficit, which fell precipitously during the Obama administration and rose sharply under the previous administration.
As for taxes, corporations will pay a minimum of 15% and no taxpayer earning less than $400,000 will see a tax increase. According to the IRS, just 1.8% of Americans earn more than $400,000 annually.
A revenue-raising provision will finally allow Medicare to negotiate prescription drug pricing and cap out-of-pocket costs for seniors at $2,000. Thus, the federal government pays $288 billion less for Medicare and Medicaid recipients’ prescription drugs and seniors win.
Another $126 billion will be spent on tax enforcement after more than a decade of Republican IRS budget cuts. And, no, the IRS isn’t interested in waitresses or Uber drivers, as one Senate Republican claimed. The IRS is interested in millionaire, billionaire, and corporate tax cheaters. It’s like fishing. The IRS wants to catch trophy marlins, not minnows, explaining why the GOP is so bent out of shape.
What working families and seniors want is happening, not because of Republicans, but despite them. The radical MAGA right led by the former guy would prefer our democratic republic fail and descend into an authoritarian fascist nightmare.
But there are many Americans of good will who recognize the peril. For 276 years this fragile experiment in self-governance has succeeded, but there’s no guarantee it will survive. There have been serious missteps and abject failures along the way because that’s the nature of experiments; trial and error, but always learning from mistakes.
The radical right thinks it’s found the soft underbelly of this democracy and hopes to exploit it: mutual trust. Reasonable people might disagree on politics, but they don’t think the opposing party is out to destroy America. We rely on free and fair elections to sort out our differences. But if you attack free and fair elections, which have stood fast for more than two centuries, then the mutual trust, that glue that binds us together, is lost.
The midterm election is approaching, a time when we average folks must decide if we want what they have in Hungary or if we want what the Founding Fathers envisioned.
Do we want Greene, Boebert, and Gaetz leading us, or do we want serious elected leaders from both parties unbeholden to a would-be despot leading us?
The circus CPAC put on, should make that decision a simple one.
On Monday, the FBI served a search warrant on the former guy and the far-right media along with MAGA politicians and his mob were apoplectic; how dare law enforcement enforce the law?!
`Agents were reportedly looking for additional sensitive documents at Mar-a-Lago that had not previously been turned over to the National Archives. It’s also important to note that FBI Director Christopher Wray, who would have had to sign off on the warrant, is a Republican and was appointed by the ex-president.
As the ex-president said in 2016, “Anyone being investigated by the FBI is not qualified to be president of the United States.
