In a time when we salute heroes, the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis was a titan, a man with a gigantic dedication to achieving the dream of racial equality.
By his early 20s, Lewis had established himself among the pantheon of national civil rights leaders, including Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., C.T. Vivian, Ralph David Abernathy and so many more. He walked the walk, as former President Barack Obama noted when he delivered Lewis’ eulogy last week in Atlanta, and Lewis had the scars to prove it thanks to brutal Alabama cops who fractured his skull when he led a peaceful, prayerful march from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.
Nearly 60 years later, social change still hasn’t come easy despite the happy talk about race relations from some conservative commentators. This explains today’s Black Lives Matter movement, which Lewis wholeheartedly supported, BLM demanding as he did equal protection under the law and unfettered voting rights.
The civil rights pioneers of the ’60s were called Marxists, anarchists, agitators and worse by right-wing politicians, their goon squads, and conservative media types. BLM leaders are hearing the same thing today; what’s old is new again.
Yet, virtually everything meaningful this nation has achieved has come through some form of conflict. Patriots took up arms against King George. A bloody civil war preserved the union. Labor rights activists fought the robber-barons’ thugs. Women won the right to vote after years of demonstrations that were often met with violence.
John Lewis understood this. He knew the powerful keepers of the racial caste system would never easily relent. To effect change, he and other civil rights leaders decided peaceful, persistent pressure was required. Their perseverance exposed the extent to which the Southern white hierarchy was prepared to go to maintain segregation.
There were the lynchings and murdered Black leaders, the burning of Black churches, Jim Crow, poll taxes, attack dogs, fire hoses, Bull Connor, George Wallace, Lester Maddox, and Bloody Sunday. Lewis recognized at an early age how profoundly wrong all of this was and began devoting his life to bringing about change with a deep Christian faith to inform his commitment to racial equality.
So impressed were civil rights leaders with this dynamic young man, when Lewis was just 23 he famously addressed the quarter-million attendees of the 1963 March on Washington before MLK made his famous “I have a dream” speech.
The hard work and personal sacrifice paid off. President Lyndon Johnson signed into law the Civil Rights Act in 1964 and the Voting Rights Act in 1965.
“Ordinary people with extraordinary vision can redeem the soul of America by getting in what I call good trouble, necessary trouble,” wrote Lewis in a letter read during his funeral. “Voting and participating in the democratic process are key. The vote is the most powerful nonviolent change agent you have in a democratic society. You must use it because it is not guaranteed. You can lose it.”
Lewis alluded to the efforts of modern conservatives to suppress Black votes starting with the 2013 Supreme Court ruling that removed federal oversight of elections in jurisdictions where there was a history of Black voter suppression. The catastrophic result of that decision was plain to see during Georgia’s recent primary election in precincts with large minority populations where voter rolls were purged and there were hourslong lines, poorly trained poll workers, and insufficient, malfunctioning voting machines.
Lewis was right. You can easily lose your franchise if you don’t safeguard it.
“We may no longer have to guess the number of jelly beans in a jar to cast a ballot,” Obama told Lewis’ mourners. “But even as we sit here there are those in power doing their darndest to discourage people from voting. … John Lewis devoted his time on this earth to fighting the very attacks on democracy and what’s best for America that we’re seeing circulate right now.”
I wasn’t surprised to learn John Lewis’s favorite poem was “Invictus,” written by William Earnest Henley in 1875. It describes an indominable human spirit in the face of crushing adversity:
“Out of the night that covers me/Black as the Pit from pole to pole/I thank whatever gods may be
For my unconquerable soul/In the fell clutch of circumstance/I have not winced nor cried aloud
Under the bludgeoning of chance/My head is bloody, but unbowed/Beyond this place of wrath and tears/Looms but the Horror of the shade/And yet the menace of the years/Finds and shall find me unafraid/It matters not how strait the gate/How charged with punishments the scroll/I am the master of my fate/I am the captain of my soul.”
That was John Lewis: bloody but unbowed, the captain of his soul. He fought for equality almost to his last breath, but the dream didn’t die with Lewis. It lives on today; it will always live on as long as there are men and women possessing his courage and resolve.