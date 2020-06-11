It takes someone special to be a Marine. It takes someone extra special to rise through its ranks, from the Naval Reserve Officers’ Training Corps to four-star general, as James Mattis did during his distinguished 50-year career. Known for his intellect, Gen. Mattis led his Marines through some of the hardest fighting in Kuwait, Iraq and Afghanistan.
Unfortunately, Mattis made the mistake of agreeing to become President Trump’s defense secretary. I’m certain the general knew what he was getting himself into, yet he took the job, perhaps believing like so many other accomplished men and women who joined the administration that he would have a tempering effect on the volatile president.
Mattis spoke truth to power and found himself out the door after a couple of years. So did former Chief of Staff Gen. John Kelly and a number of other top officials who tried to counsel Trump. It was the president, recall, who said he only hired the “best people” before he trashed those very same folks after they were gone, including Mattis and Kelly.
As Steve Jobs said, you don’t hire smart people and tell them what to do. You hire smart people and have them tell you what to do. Today, Trump gets his advice from sycophants, including his pathetic mini-me Sen. Lindsay Graham, who recently dyed his hair, apparently to match the president’s.
Let’s be clear: Mattis is everything Trump is not; smart, rational and honest, a true leader in every sense of the word. After he left his administration post, Mattis stayed quiet about what he saw and heard in the chaotic Oval Office. Undoubtedly he was disturbed, but he never uttered a peep. That’s what integrity looks like, another attribute Trump lacks.
After Trump threatened to unlawfully use active duty Army troops to quell peaceful protests, however, Mattis finally spoke out, writing in The Atlantic, “The words ‘Equal Justice Under Law’ are carved in the pediment of the United States Supreme Court. This is precisely what protesters are rightly demanding. It is a wholesome and unifying demand — one that all of us should be able to get behind. We must not be distracted by a small number of lawbreakers. The protests are defined by tens of thousands of people of conscience who are insisting that we live up to our values — our values as people and our values as a nation. … We must reject and hold accountable those in office who would make a mockery of our Constitution.”
“Our values” — the ones Marines fought and died for at Belleau Wood, Iwo Jima, Chosin, Khe Sanh and Fallujah. If they weren’t fighting for democratic principles like equal justice under the law, why all the bloodshed and heartbreak?
“Donald Trump is the first president in my lifetime who does not try to unite the American people, does not even pretend to try,” continued Mattis. “Instead, he tries to divide us. … We are witnessing the consequences of three years without mature leadership. We can unite without him, drawing on the strengths inherent in our civil society. This will not be easy, as the past few days have shown, but we owe it to our fellow citizens; to past generations that bled to defend our promise; and to our children.”
A number of respected retired military leaders, including Kelly, echoed Mattis.
Former chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Adm. Mike Mullen, wrote, “It sickened me yesterday to see security personnel … forcibly and violently clear a path through Lafayette Square to accommodate the president’s visit outside St. John’s Church … we are at an inflection point, and the events … have made it impossible to remain silent.”
“That is what happens in authoritarian regimes,” noted retired Marine four-star Gen. John Allen. "It doesn't happen in the United States, and we shouldn't tolerate it."
In a remarkable letter to all military personnel, Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley reminded them, “We in uniform … remain committed to our national values and principles embedded in the Constitution.”
Last week, Trump’s former attorney John Dowd attacked Mattis and called peaceful protesters “terrorists” in a letter the president enthusiastically tweeted. That’s how every thug dictator always characterizes demonstrators to justify their violence against them. So I guess Mattis, Kelly, Mullen, Allen and Milley are terrorist sympathizers.
“Instructions given … to our troops before the Normandy invasion reminded soldiers that the Nazi slogan for destroying us … was ‘Divide and Conquer.’ Our American answer is, ‘In Union there is Strength.' We must summon that unity to surmount this crisis, confident that we are better than our politics,” concluded Mattis.
Semper fidelis, General.
Post script: A shoutout to Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger. When thousands of peaceful protesters showed up in downtown Kennesaw on Sunday, none of his officers appeared in riot gear. Last week, Westenberger spoke to about 100 protesters across from Dent Myers’ racist museum/store and called for understanding and unity. That’s real police leadership. Well done, Chief.