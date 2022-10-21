Republican David Chastain is running for his Post 4 seat on the Cobb County Board of Education and apparently his big selling point is his seven years on the board along with attending Cobb schools.
His opponent, Democrat Dr. Catherine Prozniak, has amassed an impressive resume founded on a career in education capped off with a PhD from Harvard and qualification to teach K-8 in elementary schools.
Chastain has a bachelor’s degree in business administration, his occupation listed as “analyst”. But let’s be honest, he’s just another one of those good ol’ boys who have ruled Cobb for far too long.
Cobb County isn’t the place it was in 1967 when Chastain moved here as a child. Back then, the county had fewer than 200,00 residents and was still coming out of the throes of segregation. Today, that’s nearly 800,000 and with the growth Cobb has become more diverse, trending purple if not blue.
Nevertheless, as election day approaches, a pair of Cobb County GOP state representatives smeared Dr. Prozniak on behalf of Chastain. Rep. John Carson claimed in a recent Around Town if Prozniak is elected, “We will stop teaching kids, and we will start indoctrinating kids, and we cannot let that happen.”
I asked Carson to back up that claim with facts. Crickets. You know why? He can’t.
Then there’s Rep. Sharon Cooper, who is older than Joe Biden (the GOP made age an issue, not me), and who claims if Prozniak is elected, the district will stop teaching reading, writing, and arithmetic, and start focusing on “personal pronouns”.
I emailed her; what’s your evidence, Rep. Cooper? More crickets because she also has no evidence.
“I have plenty of receipts from throughout the campaign that show my steadfast focus on literacy and math and services for students with special needs,” Dr. Prozniak told me in an email. “I am running this race as an educator on behalf of students and families, not as a politician on behalf of the party establishment.”
And what’s that district “establishment” so worried about, anyway? Recently, I wrote about critically acclaimed books being banned in Cobb schools. I asked the district’s spokesperson if this was, in fact, happening. I received a snarky reply and my legitimate follow-up questions were ignored.
This leads me to wonder, what is the GOP-dominated Board trying to hide? Why the stonewalling? Where’s the transparency? Why can’t all taxpaying parents, regardless of political affiliation or family make-up, know what’s going on inside Cobb schools?
A source with knowledge of this matter told me many Cobb educators won’t criticize district policies because they’re scared. They have jobs, mortgages, car payments, kids, and so on, so I interpret that to mean educators are self-policing to stay out of trouble.
Some Republican school board member doesn’t want “Peace Warriors” taught, well, we’ll just steer clear of stories about social justice heroes like Martin Luther King. Another GOP member thinks kids don’t need to know about segregation, so let’s just get rid of “Ruth and the Green Book”.
This is part of a long-term conservative scheme to erase history and critical thinking in schools, not just in Cobb but almost anywhere Republicans control local politics. They don’t want kids studying anything about America’s failings, or learn about understanding, acceptance, and respect, virtues desperately needed in our public schools.
Erasure is what indoctrination looks like, and it’s not new. Disgraced Republican Sen. Joseph McCarthy was attacking educators back in the 1950s as part of his “Red Scare” campaign that ultimately led to his demise at age 48.
“By attacking the CRT (not taught in any K-12 classroom) boogeyman and demonizing contemporary academic culture, and the critical perspectives it can produce, the current limitations on what can be taught endanger teachers at every level, while the know-nothingism these measures encourage endangers us all,” wrote Ellen Schrecker, a leading historian on the McCarthy era’s purge of the U.S. education system.
She calls today’s GOP “gag” orders on educators worse than McCarthyism.
It's time for some fresh air and sunlight at the Cobb County School Board, not the same old Republican white male “we know what’s best” baloney. Dr. Prozniak can help make that happen, a real educator whose real experience will benefit all Cobb students.
