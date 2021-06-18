It’s been said that those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it. That axiom was demonstrated when Georgia Republicans, led by Gov. Brian Kemp, lost the Major League All-Star Game and the estimated $100 million in revenue it would have brought here after passing their onerous and unnecessary voter suppression law.
There was evidence such a consequence was likely, but either Republicans were ignorant of it or they didn’t care.
In Germany today, students are required to learn about the Holocaust. They study the root causes of how Hitler came to murder six million Jews. It’s a vile chapter in the country’s history, but it took place less than 90 years ago, so German educators believe it is vital schoolchildren learn about the Holocaust so it never happens again.
America also has disgraceful legacies, slavery being the nation’s most prominent atrocity. Yet Republicans want to sweep it under the carpet as if slavery was inconsequential and had nothing to do with America’s history.
Except, slavery had everything to do with our history, permeating the social contract from 1619 to this day.
The year 1619 is significant because that’s the year the first Black captives from Africa were landed on the shores of what would become the United States and sold into slavery to white settlers. The New York Times’ Pulitzer Prize-winning 1619 Project traces that event across the arc of America’s history. If you haven’t read it, you should.
I doubt any of the Republicans on the Cobb County Board of Education have bothered themselves because they voted to ban so-called Critical Race Theory (CRT) and the 1619 Project from the curriculum of the schools they oversee.
We don’t have to go very far back in time to know how slavery impacted the South and Cobb County. From 1619 on, white landowners built their fortunes on the backs of slave labor. When it suited them, they barbarically tore Black families apart, tortured their slaves and sometimes murdered them, fearing no consequences.
Then the Civil War, which devastated the South. Then Reconstruction in which former slaves achieved a modicum of freedom, some winning elected office. Then the Great Compromise of 1876, which begat the KKK’s campaign of terror against Blacks. Then SCOTUS’s Plessy v Ferguson case codifying segregation in 1896; then the 1921 Tulsa massacre, where more than 300 Blacks were slaughtered. Then “segregation now, segregation forever.” Then the civil rights movement punctuated with violence like Bloody Sunday and the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King.
And, finally, today, blatant GOP voter suppression targeting Blacks.
But slavery has nothing to do with any of that, at least according to GOP school board Chairman Randy Scamihorn, who thinks school kids should not be learning about the systemic racism outlined above (there are 400 years’ worth of examples, but I don’t have the space here to name them all).
Learning this doesn’t mean you hate America or that white people are evil. It means you acknowledge the bad along with the good.
“I’ll just say that the way the 1619 Project has been presented nationally and statewide, that it’s a revisionist history…,” declared Scamihorn, who is white, at last week’s school board meeting.
When asked by Democrat Tre Hutchins, who is Black, to define the 1619 Project, Scamihorn couldn’t. Democratic board member Charisse Davis, who is also Black, astutely observed, “Critical race theory has become a conservative talking point for people who have no idea what it is…”
“(Scamihorn’s) inarticulate, bumbling statements (on CRT and 1619) belies his own ignorance and miseducation,” noted the Cobb County Democratic Committee.
So what is this conservative outrage really all about? I suspect it has a lot to do with the diminishing number of Republican voters here in Cobb and elsewhere.
If young white people learn about the long, brutal history of race relations in America, about the oppression of minorities right up to the murder of George Floyd, they just might become empathetic; they just might question why conservatives want to bury slavery’s toxic influence on American history and seek to learn more; they just might become critical thinkers; they just might become Democrats, which may be why Kemp calls CRT “a dangerous ideology.”
Speaking of social enlightenment and engagement, the Kennesaw Police Department is sponsoring a celebration of Juneteenth at the First Baptist Church in downtown Kennesaw on Saturday, June 19 from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM. The date commemorates the day General Order No. 3 was issued in 1865, proclaiming the end of slavery in Texas. It’s also known as Freedom Day and observed across the country with events like the one in Kennesaw.
Themed “One Community: A Celebration of Unity,” it’s free and open to all. There will be a barbecue, music, and activities designed to reinforce our common humanity, regardless of race or religion. It’s also another example of Kennesaw Police Chief Bill Westenberger’s community leadership.
