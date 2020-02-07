Waiting in the gate area Monday morning for my flight home from West Palm Beach, who should appear but Dr. Ben Carson, the secretary of Housing and Urban Development. He was accompanied by two sheriffs deputies and a Secret Service type, security that looked a little much for a guy as anonymous as Carson.
The secretary plopped down in a seat behind me and hunched over his cellphone. It occurred to me, this is why Carson went nowhere as a presidential candidate in 2016. Rather than chat up others waiting for the flight, maybe to learn what average folks are thinking about the upcoming election, he kept to himself as his security guards stood nearby.
I wasn’t surprised by his self-absorption. He is a pediatric neurosurgeon by training and such physicians don’t spend a lot of time glad handing. What I was surprised by was what happened next. My wife and I boarded and found ourselves seated in a row toward the back of the plane. Lo and behold, our seat mate was Carson.
I guessed he had been at his boss’s taxpayer-funded Mar-a-Lago Super Bowl party the night before. But what was he doing in coach? And in row 27?
We took off and I snoozed for a few minutes. Later, when I glanced over at Carson, he was holding a sheaf of papers on which was emblazoned “Keep Iowa Great” and the Trump-Pence logo. Then I understood. Carson was being dispatched as one of dozens of the president’s surrogates to invade Iowa’s airwaves and disparage the Democratic primary candidates and their proposals.
But why was he in coach? The Trump campaign is reportedly awash in cash. It couldn’t put the secretary in first class or, better yet, pay for a private jet to get him to Atlanta?
I was itching to ask Carson why a brilliant mind like his would want to work for someone as intellectually and emotionally challenged as Trump. The doctor had a sterling reputation, after all, when he served as director of pediatric neurosurgery at the prestigious Johns Hopkins Hospital in Maryland before he entered politics.
On the presidential campaign trail, however, he revealed himself to be an inept orator. He might have been fine delivering his research papers at medical conferences, but Carson proved to be highly uncomfortable speaking about public policies during the GOP debates.
As we flew, Carson studied the talking points. Each page had a heading such as “Military and Veterans,” “Healthcare,” and “Elizabeth Warren.” I couldn’t make out the talking points, but I have a pretty good idea what they were directing Carson to say during interviews: Trump good. Democrats bad.
I would have loved to know why Carson wasn’t named secretary of Health and Human Services, a role for which he was at least qualified. Why Housing and Urban Development, for which he was completely unqualified? Alas, Health and Human Services went to Dr. Tom Price who quickly resigned in 2017 after it was revealed he had a taste for luxury travel on the taxpayer dime. No coach class flights for Price!
Then I saw the page headed “Impeachment.” Now there’s a challenging topic for Carson. How does one defend the indefensible?
What happened in the Senate this week will go down as one of the darkest hours for America, a cover up in plain sight of Trump’s impeachable wrongdoing by Republicans who ceded any check on presidential power by voting to acquit Donald Trump.
You’re an elected monarch, the GOP senators told the president, so you’re free to cheat, to extort foreign governments help you win in November, or do anything else you please, no matter how lawless or unethical — and so are future presidents.
I have friends who voted for Trump in 2016 because they didn’t like the alternative and I understand their motivation. In 2016, Trump was an unknown making promises, many of which are unfulfilled. But today we know him for what he is and, worse, we also know the damage he has done to our Constitution, our democratic institutions, and the additional damage he’s prepared to do if re-elected.
This is why all Americans who believe the Constitution is sacrosanct must vote Trump and the Republican majority in the Senate out of office. It’s the only way to restore democratic order to the republic.
Although I didn’t see any of the interviews Carson did, I doubt he fared well when confronted with the uncomfortable facts about Trump’s impeachment.
I decided to leave the doctor to his ruminations in row 27. In fact, I felt a little sorry for him. Despite all of his good works as a talented physician, despite all of the impressive knowledge he added to the field of pediatric neurosurgery, Carson and others associated with Trump have sacrificed their good names to protect and enable an incompetent, corrupt sociopath. And that’s how history will judge them.