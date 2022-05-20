“I have always felt that it was only after a child was born and had a life separate from its mother that it became an individual person, and it has always, therefore, seemed to me that what is best for the mother and the future should be allowed.”
Did a pro-choice zealot say that?
No, it was W.A. Criswell, pastor of the First Baptist Church in Dallas and president of the Southern Baptist Convention shortly after the Supreme Court ruled abortion legal in 1973. And Criswell wasn’t an evangelical outlier back then.
Carl F.H. Henry, the founder of Christianity Today, opined, “a woman’s body is not the domain and property of others.” In 1971, the Southern Baptist Convention called for the legalization of abortion, which it reaffirmed a year after Roe v Wade.
Until the Republican Party enlisted prominent evangelicals in their crusade to attract voters, abortion was pretty much a non-issue for many evangelical Christians who regarded it as a Catholic matter. But the GOP cynically saw abortion as a wedge issue in which those supporting a woman’s right to choose, i.e. Democrats, could be cast as “baby killers” or worse.
As Randall Balmer notes in Politico, not even Billy Graham or Focus on the Family founder James Dobson wanted to get involved in the Republican anti-abortion scheme. He goes on to explain the real catalyst for evangelical leaders was the possible revocation of the tax-exempt status of segregationist Bob Jones University and other Christian academies and universities. Thus, abortion provided a smokescreen for evangelical institutions seeking to avoid paying taxes.
We are half a century removed from the SCOTUS decision to legalize abortion. The justices correctly ruled then the government has no role in a woman’s reproductive decisions. This is the sort of fundamental freedom the far right always screeches about when the subject is guns or prayer in public schools.
I don’t suggest the decision to have an abortion is an easy one, but it’s not my decision to make nor is it yours, no matter what ancient arguments Associate Justice Samuel Alito dredges up. In his draft decision overturning Roe v Wade, Alito reached back a thousand years to impose his personal opposition to abortion on the nation’s women.
The latest batch of radical right politicians have latched onto abortion as a means of winning or keeping seats in Congress. It’s such a specious ploy, turning women who seek abortions for personal and private reasons into harlots who deserve whatever fate befalls them.
In a recent survey, 24% of men say women should be charged with murder if they abort a fetus. Presumably, the dude who fertilizes the egg must suffer the same fate, but the poll didn’t ask that. And therein lies the utter hypocrisy of this so-called “debate.” Women are solely responsible for what takes place in their bodies and men are exempted.
My great aunt in Ireland had 21 children because there was no access to women’s healthcare services or birth control, let alone abortion. She bore and birthed babies for years because that’s what her Roman Catholic religion dictated. My father and his three siblings joined this crowded house when they were left with auntie by their parents who emigrated to America.
I don’t think any of those children ever felt any joy or laughed very much. Some died as children, others grew into adulthood and disappeared into the fog of time. Dad was found begging in the streets by police when he was 10 and shipped off to a Christian Brothers’ warehouse for unwanted boys in Dublin.
This is what birth control and abortion can prevent, the disassociation of mother, father (if he sticks around), and siblings because the parents are so overworked trying to provide for a vast number of kids. It’s exhausting and overwhelming, especially when there is little or no money. And so it went for my ancestors in Tramore, Ireland in the 1910s and ’20s.
The Supreme Court’s five conservatives will undoubtedly overturn Roe v Wade when it soon issues its decision, sending the abortion question back to the states, where trigger laws have been passed in many red states that will go into effect immediately. Some of the legislation imposes onerous restrictions on abortion. Other legislation outlaws abortion entirely.
The anti-choice crowd will rejoice, but it will be a hollow “victory.” Abortion will be available just as it was before Roe v Wade. Women with the means to do so will simply travel to states where abortion is safe and legal. Those without the means will rely on a black market of abortion pills or back-alley abortion doctors or, God forbid, coat hangers.
This is what Justice Alito calls progress.
