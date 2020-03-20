Jim Jess of the Franklin Roundtable, the official name of the Georgia tea party, recently declared in a letter to the MDJ editor that the Electoral College, “forces a candidate to have the support in a wide number of states in order to win the election.”
The Electoral College, however, does just the opposite, according to Jesse Wegman, author of “Let the People Pick the President: The Case for Abolishing the Electoral College.” In a New York Times Sunday op-ed adapted from his book, Wegman says the Electoral College “radically distorts our democracy.”
“The first thing you do is eliminate states completely,” Jeremy Bird, a field director for both of Barack Obama’s campaigns, explained to Wegman. “Which states are so blue, which are so red – they’re not going to have an impact. You do that and, automatically, 100 million Americans are out of the conversation.”
The consequence? Campaigns need only focus time and resources on battleground states, says Wegman, where “the electorate is evenly divided, and the result is too close to predict.”
In the upcoming presidential election, Wegman said, the likely battleground states include Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina. Recall, it was battleground states that produced the 77,000 votes that narrowly delivered the 2016 Electoral College victory to President Trump, despite his having lost the popular vote to Hillary Clinton by nearly 3 million ballots.
“The problem is that only about 20% of Americans live in a battleground state,” notes Wegman. “The other 80% might as well be invisible.”
Speaking to dozens of campaign managers who have worked for both parties, Wegman said they nearly all agreed a national popular vote election would be preferable to the Electoral College because candidates would have to compete in most all states, not just the battlegrounds.
“It would expand the map dramatically,’” said Matthew Dowd, President George W. Bush’s chief strategist in 2004. “(Y)ou’d have a concerted campaign in at least 40 (states).”
Wegman says the current system diminishes voter turnout, which always benefits conservative candidates, perhaps explaining Jess’ defense of the Electoral College. Would-be voters skip elections because they know what the outcome is likely to be in their bright red or blue state. But in 2016 battleground states, he continues, 10 of the 14 had the highest turnout because voters knew their ballot would count in the final result.
Political moderation also suffers, argues Wegman. “Right now, candidates don’t have enough of an incentive to appeal to voters broadly – and that cripples their ability to lead.”
“It is absurd that you have someone who is elected by not campaigning in all the country who then has to govern the entire country,” Republican strategist Stuart Stevens told Wegman.
Nowhere is the absurdity more pronounced than in the way Trump regards his political opponents. His entire focus is on his base of support, while dismissing anyone who disagrees with him as un-American or worse. He doesn’t care about being the president of all Americans, reaching across the aisle and finding common ground on the real issues that matter.
“(Trump) doesn’t just ignore the safe Democratic states like New York and California,” writes Wegman, “he openly attacks and punishes them. Since he knows he has no chance of winning those states’ electoral votes, he has nothing to lose by sticking it to them.”
“When you attack California,” adds Stevens, “you’re talking about the second largest group of your own (Republican) voters.”
A good example of the president’s political fecklessness came when Trump’s hastily conceived European travel ban resulted in a mass of people stuck for hours in screening lines at Chicago’s O’Hare Airport, potentially exposing many of them to COVID-19. A White House aide called Illinois Gov. J.B Pritzker — not to offer help to the Democrat — but to whine about the governor’s tweet that correctly said, “Federal government needs to get its (expletive) together.”
How many of those travelers are registered Republicans and Trump voters, we’ll never know.
Conservatives are fond of saying we don’t have a democracy, we have a republic. No, we have a democratic republic, one in which every vote should actually matter. The Electoral College ensures that doesn’t happen in 21st century America.
“If candidates knew that they needed the most votes in the country, rather the most votes in a few key districts in a few battleground states, they would base their appeals on what voters wanted rather than on where they happened to live,” Wegman concludes. “This could lead to a less polarized electorate, as candidates press for policies with broad national support, from immigration and healthcare reform to background gun checks and protecting the environment.”
Until the Electoral College is abolished, we have publicly funded campaigns, and we get big money and Russians out of our elections, we won’t have a national consensus on these or other issues important to the majority of voters.