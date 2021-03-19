“The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged…” - U.S. Constitution
Two baseball managers meet with the umpires at home plate to review the ground rules. One says to the umps, “Look, we’re not a very good team, our pitching is terrible and our hitting is worse, so I want to start out with a five run lead. Then, if we’re behind in the ninth inning, I need you to find just enough runs for us to win. Okay?”
That manager might be better served improving the hitting and pitching of his club rather than demand ridiculous rule changes. So it is with Republicans. When a political party loses an election, it would seem logical for its officials to take a close look at the candidates they ran and the policies they pushed, if voters rejected both.
Not the GOP, and especially not Republicans in Georgia. The state turned blue in 2020, but instead of reflecting on why they lost and perhaps pitching candidates and policies to appeal to a broader electorate, the Republican majority in the state legislature wants to restrict voting more than it already has.
In a rare outburst of honesty, an Arizona Republican state legislator explained why voter suppression is necessary if the GOP wants to win: "There's a fundamental difference between Democrats and Republicans,” said Rep. John Kavanaugh. “Democrats value as many people as possible voting, and they're willing to risk fraud. Republicans are more concerned about fraud, so we don't mind putting security measures in that won't let everybody vote — but everybody shouldn't be voting."
He went on to stress the “quality” of the vote matters more than the “quantity” of votes.
First, voter fraud is virtually non-existent, despite ex-President Trump’s claims. Not even his loyal Attorney General Bill Barr agreed there was widespread voting fraud. It’s also ironic that Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, both Republicans, stood by the integrity of Georgia’s 2020 election even as Trump pressured them to “find” enough votes so he’d win the state.
Second, and more insidious, is the notion that only conservatives cast “quality” votes; that Democrats are relying on “uniformed” voters to win, according to Kavanaugh.
Third, there is an undeniable racial undertone to Kavanaugh’s remarks and the Georgia GOP’s legislation: If minorities show up in large numbers to vote, as they did in Georgia and Arizona, Republicans lose. Joe Biden won both reliably conservative states and Democrats picked up three Senate seats, two here and one in Arizona.
Last week, when Associate Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett asked attorney Michael Carvin why the Republican National Committee wanted restrictive voting laws, he replied with more truth-telling: “Because (easy access to voting) puts us at a competitive disadvantage relative to Democrats.”
Put another way, Republicans know a majority of Americans disapprove their policies.
So there it is, the real reasons the GOP is hot to make it as difficult as possible for Georgians to vote, and we’re not alone. The non-partisan Brennan Center for Justice reports there are 253 voter suppression bills pending in 43 states.
As a result, Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives recently passed legislation designed to derail Republican efforts to subvert voting rights. H.R. 1, the “For the People Act,” expands voter registration and voting access, mandates states implement non-partisan redistricting commissions, establishes rules to ensure election security, and provides other safeguards to override blatant GOP chicanery.
Yes, H.R. 1 “federalizes” election law. No question. But Republican-dominated states like Georgia have repeatedly demonstrated they cannot be trusted to protect the franchise of every citizen entitled to vote. If the conservative majority of SCOTUS hadn’t gutted key provisions of the 1965 Voting Rights Act seven years ago, the new legislation wouldn’t be necessary.
So H.R. 1 is now headed to the Senate. To get it passed, Democrats are considering bypassing the filibuster. In response, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to go “scorched earth” if Democrats are successful.
If Republicans swore an oath to support and defend the Constitution, why are they working so hard to abridge our right to vote? Do they really believe in America’s democratic republic founding principles? Do they really value self-governance in which the people choose their representatives through free and fair elections?
The evidence suggests McConnell and many of his GOP colleagues do not.
America’s demographics are rapidly evolving. Democrats know and accept this reality as voters, especially young folks and people of color, embrace inclusion and equality. The fractured Republican party, meantime, wants to sell “alternative facts” to the electorate, in this case, that election fraud is rampant when study after credible study shows it’s miniscule.
linging to the past and hoping in vain the inevitable socioeconomic changes won’t happen even as they’re taking place, the GOP failed to hear what voters told them last November:
No sale.
