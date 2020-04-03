I’ve been watching New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s daily coronavirus briefings. They are thorough and transparent, providing vital updates to a state plagued by more than half of all of the country’s reported cases of the disease. Cuomo’s briefings are data-driven and based on medical science, not gut feelings about the outbreak.
Then I watch President Trump’s briefings. What a stark contrast. Trump allows experts like Dr. Anthony Fauci to present coronavirus facts to the nation, but he often steps in to contradict that with which he disagrees. Predictably, the president’s media apologists and the pro-Trump conspiracy theorists are now casting the highly respected Fauci as a “Deep State” operative.
The real doctor said a coronavirus vaccine is at least 12 to 18 months away. “Dr. Trump” claimed it’s more like two months. Trump says antimalarial drugs can treat the disease. Fauci told Americans the drugs are untested for the coronavirus indication. When asked why he thought those drugs would work, Trump said he had a “feeling” because he’s a “smart guy.” Cuomo’s medical advisers project a need for 30,000 ventilators in New York. Trump told Sean Hannity the governor doesn’t need that many.
A University of Washington School of Medicine model has virus deaths peaking in mid-April and subsiding by early June, but only if social distancing protocols are followed. Yet, as cases across the U.S. multiply daily, the president felt it would be all clear on Easter Sunday and wanted churches packed with worshipers.
Fauci finally got through to Trump when he warned this week as many as 200,000 could perish. The president advised Americans to practice social distancing through at least April, adding a death toll of 100,000 would reflect he’d done “a very good job.”
Trump’s impatience is obviously over the tanking economy. In his addled mind, economic health supersedes the health of the American people. Here’s why: The only thing he had going was the economy, which explains why he wanted everything opened up and everyone to go back to work ASAP despite the profound public health risks.
I’d call the president’s attitude irresponsible, but it’s far worse than that. While Cuomo told the media he doesn’t care if his response costs him re-election, that’s all Trump worries about. As always, it’s about him, not you, your family or your friends, regardless of political persuasion. And coronavirus doesn’t care how you vote.
Trump has also used the crisis to bludgeon state governors who criticize his disjointed and lackadaisical response. He suggested to Hannity relief aid would only go to those states that treat him well, as in kissing his ring.
Along with Cuomo, Trump has blasted Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Witmer and California Gov. Gavin Newsom, all Democrats. Airing his petty political grievances and exacting revenge apparently takes precedent over ensuring people in these hard hit states, including Republicans, are helped.
Many wondered how the president would respond to a major national crisis. Would he be up to the challenge, put politics aside, and lead the entire nation forward with a steady hand while projecting confidence and calming the justifiable fears many Americans feel? Would he emulate, say, FDR in 1933 or 1941?
We now know Trump failed this presidential test. He’s made Bush 43’s inept response to Hurricane Katrina look like the Marshall Plan. We can clearly see he has no human empathy, no real understanding of the threat and no leadership skills. Trump is in over his head and does nothing more than what he has always done, mouthing empty, happy talk and promises and self-congratulations while taking cheap shots at Democrats and the media.
Are you a grandparent? I am. We seniors are more susceptible to coronavirus, but apparently we’re expendable if it means saving Trump’s reelection, at least according to Republican Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, 69, after the 73-year-old president said he wants to open up everything in a couple of weeks.
“Are you willing to take a chance on your survival in exchange for keeping the America that all America loves for your children and grandchildren?’” Patrick asked. “And if that’s the exchange, I’m all in.” Fox News personality Brit Hume, 76, called Patrick’s suggestion “entirely reasonable.”
After you, gents. Speaking for myself, I’d prefer not to drown in my own body fluids. This sort of insanity is what it has come to among the president’s enablers. Forget medical science, don’t endure the economic pain this disaster has wrought, just take shortcuts that would guarantee many more coronavirus deaths.
At a recent briefing, Cuomo said he takes full responsibility for the outbreak in his state. In the Rose Garden last week, Trump told reporters, “I take no responsibility at all.” Thus, when our nation faces a deadly peril, the buck stops anywhere except on this president’s desk.
MDJ readers, please stay safe and listen to the medical experts. This, too, shall pass.